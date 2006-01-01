Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Pacific City, Oregon

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

There will not be another property built like this in Cannon Beach in our lifetimes. Rare, premiere ocean front location; handsome, dramatic architecture and tasteful, fun (nostalgic) beach interiors. Overlooks Haystack Rock. 100 percent smoke free. Imaginative special occasion packages. Massive wood burning lobby fireplace. Library w/ fireplace, stocked with impressive book collection. Pet and family friendly. Lavish continental buffet breakfast. In-room fireplaces, mini-kitchens. Jacuzzi tubs in select rooms. DVD players, complimentary movies. Morning paper. Warm cookies.

A castle on the coast. Fine antiques, gourmet breakfast, luxury w/ ocean views, pet friendly. Social hour in the eve. Have to see to believe. East Ocean Rd., just north of the Arch Cape Tunnel. Arch Cape, Oregon (s. of Cannon Beach and Seaside). www.archcapehouse.com. 800-436-2848

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

Harbor Porpoise Washes Up on N. Oregon Coast Beach

Published 03/22/2013

(Seaside, Oregon) – Staff from Seaside Aquarium responded to a deceased porpoise washing up on the beach of the north Oregon coast town Friday morning, a fairly common occurrence on these beaches but still a somewhat puzzling incident. (Photos courtesy Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium)

Seaside Aquarium's Tiffany Boothe said it was a harbor porpoise, a male, and four and a half feet long. It showed up just north of the 12th Ave access.

“We do not know the cause of death, however,” Boothe said. “The animal has been taken up to Portland State University for further examination.”

Among the respondents were aquarium manager Keith Chandler and Dalin D'Alessandro of the Marine Mammal Stranding Network at Portland State University. Part of the response included looking for any obvious signs of death, taking general measurements and GPS readings.

Among the reasons for the Marine Mammal Network's response to these situations is the scientific exploration of what happens when these creatures wash up and how they died, but also because marine mammals can carry diseases which are transmittable to both humans and animals. It's important to pick the carcasses up off the beaches.

“Harbor porpoises are the most commonly seen cetacean on the Oregon coast,” Boothe said. “On calm days, harbor porpoises can often be seen feeding in the Seaside Cove. Commonly traveling alone or in pairs, when ocean conditions are 'just right' they can form much larger aggregations of 100 or more.”

They are often mistaken for dolphins when seen swimming offshore, or even when stranding as in this case.

They live in the waters of the Pacific from southern California to Alaska, and they are the smallest cetacean (meaning of the whale family) seen along the Oregon coast.

The average weight is around 190 pounds. They live on a diet of squid and small, smooth-skinned fishes such as herring, pollock, anchovies, and sardines.

Compared to most other cetaceans, harbor porpoises are short-lived, with an average lifespan of 12-13 years. Only a few survive longer than 25 years.

Harbor porpoises have a comparatively short lifespan to other cetaceans, usually only about 12 to 13 years.

As part of the Marine Mammal Stranding Network, the Seaside Aquarium's coverage range is from Tillamook Bay up to Longview, Washington, which would include dealing with incidents in towns like Barview, Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Cannon Beach, Gearhart and Warrenton. In that range, Chandler said they see about 25 harbor porpoises wash up per year, but about double the amount of seals and sea lions in any given year.

“To report a marine mammal (dead or alive) call the Seaside Aquarium at (503) 738-6211 - and please for the safety of yourself and your pets keep a safe distance,” Boothe said.

More photos of Seaside below, including the Seaside Virtual Tour.

More About Seaside, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Beautifully wooded natural setting at quiet south end of Cannon Beach. Great during winter storms with a new book by the fireplace – or when the sun is out for family fun and beach strolling. Handsome beach cottage-style architecture. Lush flowering gardens and naturalized courtyard pond. Warm, inviting guest rooms. Continental buffet breakfast. Warm Cookies. Family and Pet Friendly. Welcome gifts. Smoke-free. Complimentary Wireless Connectivity. Wine and book signing events.

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Oregon Coast Spring Break Top Ten: the Good, the Rad and the Unbelievable
Unusually photogenic clouds, things that glow, wild nature, kids attractions and even the wackier bar scene for grownups. Travel, kids, science, weather
Wacky Science of Three North Oregon Coast Spring Break Hotspots
There's something remarkable lurking beneath their more touristy surfaces. Seaside, Cannon Beach, Rockaway Beach, kids
Spring and Spring Break Preview on Central Oregon Coast: Newport, Depoe Bay
This part of the central Oregon coast simply comes alive during spring break> Newport events
Six Magical Nights on Central Oregon Coast Include Glass Floats
Spring break becomes especially enchanting during the Festival of Illusions
Astronomy Events in Oregon Coast Range, Gorge; More Starry Wonders Coming
The end of spring break happens with a cosmic bang of sorts - in the Oregon Coast Range. Two OMSI Star Parties
Three Amazing Oregon Coast Hideouts for Spring Break
Three beachy spots along the Oregon coast provide plenty of pleasures while hiding out from the rest of the vacationing world. Newport, Depoe Bay, Manzanita, Oceanside, Tillamook
The Best of Oregon Coast Spring Break Lodgings, Openings
Still looking for an idea on where to stay on the Oregon coast for spring break? Availability. Travel tips, lodging deals
Ten Mind-Blowing Spring Break Stretches of Oregon Coast
Up for some adventure this spring vacation? Even the smallest area can yield a hundred delights. Oceanside, Manzanita, Yachats, Newport, Depoe Bay, Seaside. Travel tips
N. Oregon Coast Spring Happenings in Seaside, Astoria, Cannon Beach
There's more to the north Oregon coast than just spring break. Astoria, Cannon Beach and Seaside boast a host of happenings. Cannon Beach events, Astoria events
Newport's Spring Break is Whale-Sized Oregon Coast
Fun Miles of pristine beaches, hiking trails, campgrounds, a bay full of crabbing, special Newport events that not only feature Whale Watch Week but augment it
Oregon Coast Spring Break, Spring Preview
Ultimate guide to all things spring: events, lodging, vacation rentals, restaurants, nature, beaches, events, and what they won't tell you
Magic Festival Lights Up Central Oregon Coast for Spring Break
One part of the central Oregon coast will get truly magical during spring break, with the fourth annual Festival of Illusions. Lincoln City events
Oregon Coast Spring Break Kicks Off with Stunning, Sunny Weather
Sunny and blue is the forecast for this weekend on the Oregon coast: Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Oceanside, Tillamook, Lincoln City, Pacific City, Newport, Depoe Bay, Lincoln City and Yachats
100's of Glass Floats on Central Oregon Coast for Spring Break
The end of the month will bring the biggest ever glass float drop to the central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City with over 500 of the coveted little treasures

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Follow us on

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay- Manzanita, Wheeler
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Bay City
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery; Neskowin
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Yachats
Yachats
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

 

 