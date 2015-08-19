UPDATE: Oregon Fire Bans Now OVER

Published 08/19/2015 at 5:05 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff


(Oregon Coast) – PLEASE NOTE: THE FIRE BAN IS OVER. Oregon's problem with extreme fire dangers hit home today with fire restrictions that reach all the way to fires on the beaches. State officials banned all recreational fires, including campfires, at all Oregon State Parks – and that includes the much-loved tradition of having a fire on the beach.

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) sent out the ban today for all state park properties around Oregon. Even coastal forests were hit with such a ban this week, but today OPRD prohibited any and all fires on the sands of Oregon coast beaches.

Other restrictions include fire pits, tiki torches and candles.

"Our goal is to avoid any accidental fires on OPRD property that would further tax limited firefighting resources," said MG Devereux, OPRD Deputy Director. "Most communities have sent local firefighters and equipment to help with wildfires throughout the state. An unintentional fire in a state park would add an unnecessary burden to firefighting efforts."

Lincoln County – which includes Oregon coast towns of Yachats, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay and Newport – has also joined in with the statewide ban and is prohibiting such burning on all its properties. This now puts smaller county or city parks and forest lands under the fire ban as well.

Chris Rampley, Fire Prevention Officer with Newport Fire Department, said fire dangers are at an extreme high right now, even in the normally-damp regions of the Oregon coast.

“To compound the danger, most local fire agencies currently have resources deployed to assist with fighting the many wildland fires active in eastern Oregon,” Rampley said. “Lincoln County has sent out two task force groups in the past several weeks, and will probably be activated again in the coming days. The unusually high fire danger coupled with the reduced available firefighting resources make a complete ban on burning the right thing to do.”

Officials say the state parks ban does not apply to charcoal briquettes for cooking or propane stoves, but there may be local fire restrictions that do limit propane stoves and briquettes. Visitors planning a trip should check with park staff for the most current information, or by calling the state park information line at (800) 551-6949 or visiting www.oregonstateparks.org.

There will be no beach fires allowed for at least one week, along with the other restrictions, OPRD said. The situation will then be reevaluated based on fire status, weather, and guidance from state and local fire officials. More about Oregon coast beach safety.



 


 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, saut�ed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 