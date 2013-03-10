Central Oregon Coast Birding Events in October

Published 10/03/2013

(Newport, Oregon) – More fun that's for the birds is taking place in the central Oregon coast town of Newport, with Yaquina Birders & Naturalists holding a colorful lecture on a very colorful bird from these beaches and a field trip to check out birding hotspots around the area. (Puffin photo above by Ram Papish).

The first happens on Thursday, October 17 with local expert Ram Papish presenting "A Place for Puffins." Tufted Puffins are one of the most colorful, comical and most sought-after species of the Oregon coast. Artist Ram Papish (pronounced Rom) will share photos and natural history stories about puffins, and present his new children's book manuscript entitled "Puffling." You can see his website at http://rampapish.com. This Yaquina Birders & Naturalists meeting starts at 7 PM at the Meeting Room of Central Lincoln PUD (2129 North Coast Highway) in north Newport. The cost is free and everyone is welcome. You can call 541-265-2965 for more information.

Saturday, October 19 brings you into the outdoors with "Birding Field Trip around Newport." Eric Horvath will lead this Yaquina Birders & Naturalists field trip. Organizers suggest to dress or bring clothes for variable weather and meet at the Oregon State University Hatfield Marine Science Center Visitor's parking lot at the flagpole at 9 a.m. During this two-hour field trip birders will carpool to natural areas in and around Newport. This field trip is free and open to the public. Beginning birders are welcome. For more info, call 541-961-1307.

