Tonight's Oregon Coast Surf Warning May Bring Weekend Beach Finds

Published 11/07/2013

(Oregon Coast) – See the latest on stormy beach finds: Strong Winds Make for Remarkable Oregon Coast Beach Finds - Wild jellyfish, tsunami debris in Gearhart, a dolphin near Cannon Beach, otter at Barview, birds at Seaside. Science. Seaside Aquarium The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland has issued a high surf advisory for the north Oregon coast through midnight tonight (Thursday), and a gale warning for ships offshore from the area. This is, however, possible good news for beachcombers over the weekend. (Above: wild waves at Yachats).

The high surf advisory is not in effect for the central and southern Oregon coast, but for any city north of Lincoln City, which would include Seaside, Cannon Beach, Pacific City, Oceanside, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi and Astoria.

The NWS said seas are around 19 to 23 feet tonight, but will begin to subside after 9 p.m.. Swells will drop to 18 feet by around midnight, and then down to 13 feet by 6 a.m. on Friday morning.

The NWS said the surf will be extremely chaotic and rough. These kinds of waves will be powerful and easily knock someone off balance.

“This is not the time to be on the beach and particularly along jetties,” the NWS said in a bulletin. “If you wish to observe the surf, do so from a safe distance several hundred feet from the surf zone. Debris such as logs in the surf zone can be rolled and even tossed onshore with very little warning. Unpredictable sneaker waves and rip currents can easily catch beachgoers off guard and sweep them away.”

This means, however, that this weekend's calmer surf conditions could result in some excellent beachcombing. Keep a look out for fascinating finds on the beaches, possible tsunami debris and agate beds.

The coastal waters off the north end of Oregon and southern Washington have a gale warning through midnight as well. Relevant to mariners, through midnight tonight west winds at 25 to 35 knots are predicted. Combined seas of 20 to 24 feet will be happening until around midnight, the NWS said. More Oregon coast here - full Oregon coast weather.



