Wine Country Thanksgiving: from Oregon Coast Range to Portland to Eugene

Published 11/23/2019 at 2:25 PM PDT
By Oregon Travel Daily staff

(Portland, Oregon) - From near Banks and parts of Highway 26 towards the beaches and into NE Portland, from Yamhill wine country down through the I-5 corridor, all the way down to southwest of Eugene – Wine Country Thanksgiving has expanded its reach greatly in the last two decades, far beyond the hills east of the Oregon Coast Range. Now in its 37th year, Wine Country Thanksgiving started out primarily in Yamhill Wine Country, but it currently incorporates more than 140 wineries in a tasting free-for-all that covers the Oregon Coast Range along three major highways, into Portland and down through Corvallis and Eugene. (Above: vines near North Plains)

This year’s oenophilic festival of fun starts – as usual – right after Thanksgiving, from Friday, November 29 through Sunday, December 1. Oregon’s vibrant wine scene celebrates the end of another growing season and the start of the holidays with a unique and massive array of wine gatherings.

There is something for everyone throughout Oregon wine country: food, music, some wacky touches here and there, all kinds of distractions – and then that scenery. The drive through either the Willamette Valley or Yamhill County’s bucolic fields and rolling hills is captivating in itself. Bundles of secret little parks and trails lurk around many of the twists and turns in this incomparable countryside, as every bend is met with a striking old tree, ancient machinery to gawk at or an amazing stretch of field or mountain.

A new vintage barrel in every wine purveyor and a new year just around the corner, this is the ultimate holiday event that overshadows (and throws plenty of shade upon) Black Friday. TO SEE THE REST OF THIS STORY SEE OREGON TRAVEL DAILY

See wine country highlights, more nature sights of the valley, Yamhill County

