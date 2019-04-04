Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Wet, Windy Weekend for Oregon Coast; South Coast Surf Advisory

Published 04/04/2019 at 7:33 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – A wet and wild weekend is in store for the Oregon coast, with some pretty heavy gusts at times. The southern Oregon coast will be under high surf advisories while the northern half won’t be far behind in wave chaos.

On the northern half of the coastline, towns like Seaside, Lincoln City, Pacific City, etc., will experience heavy rain at times throughout the weekend, but there is the possibility of some sun breaks. However, From Friday through Saturday night, the National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting steady winds in the teens with gusts as high as 34 mph. This appears to drop off some on Sunday, but hard rains continue. There is a chance of flooding in the coast range.

The southern Oregon coast will be under a high surf advisory on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 5 a.m. Sunday morning. This covers Florence down through Curry County to the California line, but does not include north and central coast towns like Yachats, Newport, Cannon Beach, etc.

“A large west swell will arrive late Saturday morning and produce breakers of around 23 feet through Saturday night,” the NWS said.

Plenty of small craft warnings are issued for the entire Oregon coast for parts of the weekend, with winds over the Pacific reaching near 30 mph at times. This will translate to little to no whale watch cruise activity for charter boat businesses.

Waves on the northern half of the Oregon coast won’t be quite as severe, but they will get somewhat dangerous on Friday and Saturday. Combined seas pile up as high as 18 feet on those two days, and then stick around ten to 13 feet for much of the week.

Good spots to hit will be places like Depoe Bay or Oceanside – but from your car. There, waves will knock around those rocky areas with spectacular results. It will be windy and rainy enough to not be comfortable out in the open, unless you’re one of the hardier and more hardcore beach lovers. Yachats and the 804 Trail will be amazing, but only at the main beach access in back of downtown can you watch from your car.

Small beaches like those at Gleneden Beach, Nye Beach, parts of Lincoln City or Oceanside will be quite dangerous, given the risk of heavy waves. Places like Hug Point, Arch Cape and Arcadia Beach near Cannon Beach will also not be a good idea. See full Oregon Coast Weather.

