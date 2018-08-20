Even Oregon Coast Under Air Quality Advisory; Portland at 'Unhealthy'

Published 08/20/2018 at 4:47 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Oregon Coast) – Essentially every part of the state of Oregon is under one kind of air quality alert or another, including almost all of the Oregon coast. (Above: Angi Wildt caught this photo of Seaside today: part of it is smoke and part of it is overcast clouds).

The National Weather Service (NWS) and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) issued an air quality advisory for all of the Oregon coast, in effect until noon Wednesday. Coastal residents had been complaining of smoky conditions on the beaches for a few days, which is rare and unusual, but now it’s reached a stage where even DEQ is warning people in that area.

Today (Monday) is expected to be the worst. The Portland area just reached an index number of 165 this afternoon, which is the “unhealthy” category for any individual.

The advisory is for all counties and cities on the upper half of the Oregon coast: this includes Yahcats, Newport, Lincoln City, Pacific City, Manzanita, Cannon Beach, Seaside and Astoria. Coastal towns just a little farther inland like Toledo, Wheeler or Tillamook may experience harsher conditions.

Only the southern Oregon coast is in the clear. See DEQ`s Air Quality Index https://oraqi.deq.state.or.us/home/map.

The NWS said you can take the following precautions:

“Be aware of smoke concentrations in your area and avoid the places with highest concentrations,” the agency said. “Avoid strenuous outdoor activity in smoky conditions. If you have heart disease, asthma or other respiratory ailments, or are over 65, you have a higher risk of illness from wildfire smoke.”

Small children and pregnant women are also at increased risk, and they are encouraged to stay indoors.

“People suffering from asthma or other respiratory problems should follow their breathing management plans or contact their healthcare providers,” the NWS said.

The NWS said Oregon’s monitoring network is not present in all towns, and that shows on the DEQ website. There is no data from the Oregon coast.

“It is important for residents to gauge air quality conditions where they live and take appropriate actions to protect themselves,” the NWS said.

Conditions are expected to improve Tuesday and drastically improve by Thursday. Oregon Coast Lodgings in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

