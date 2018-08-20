Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Even Oregon Coast Under Air Quality Advisory; Portland at 'Unhealthy'

Published 08/20/2018 at 4:47 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

Even Oregon Coast Under Air Quality Advisory; Portland at 'Unhealthy'

(Oregon Coast) – Essentially every part of the state of Oregon is under one kind of air quality alert or another, including almost all of the Oregon coast. (Above: Angi Wildt caught this photo of Seaside today: part of it is smoke and part of it is overcast clouds).

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; heatwave availability
In Cannon Beach:
Who's got rooms open for the heatwave this weekend
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Room openings this weekend
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Who has rooms for this weekend hot weather inland
In Lincoln City:
Openings for this weekend to get away from the heat
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Where rooms are to be found this heavy traffic weekend
In Newport:
Room openings, get away from the heatwave
In Waldport
New amenities offered, find openings for the week
In Yachats, Florence
Availability for this weekend; lodgings not listed anywhere else

The National Weather Service (NWS) and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) issued an air quality advisory for all of the Oregon coast, in effect until noon Wednesday. Coastal residents had been complaining of smoky conditions on the beaches for a few days, which is rare and unusual, but now it’s reached a stage where even DEQ is warning people in that area.

Today (Monday) is expected to be the worst. The Portland area just reached an index number of 165 this afternoon, which is the “unhealthy” category for any individual.

The advisory is for all counties and cities on the upper half of the Oregon coast: this includes Yahcats, Newport, Lincoln City, Pacific City, Manzanita, Cannon Beach, Seaside and Astoria. Coastal towns just a little farther inland like Toledo, Wheeler or Tillamook may experience harsher conditions.

Only the southern Oregon coast is in the clear. See DEQ`s Air Quality Index https://oraqi.deq.state.or.us/home/map.

The NWS said you can take the following precautions:

“Be aware of smoke concentrations in your area and avoid the places with highest concentrations,” the agency said. “Avoid strenuous outdoor activity in smoky conditions. If you have heart disease, asthma or other respiratory ailments, or are over 65, you have a higher risk of illness from wildfire smoke.”

Small children and pregnant women are also at increased risk, and they are encouraged to stay indoors.

“People suffering from asthma or other respiratory problems should follow their breathing management plans or contact their healthcare providers,” the NWS said.

The NWS said Oregon’s monitoring network is not present in all towns, and that shows on the DEQ website. There is no data from the Oregon coast.

“It is important for residents to gauge air quality conditions where they live and take appropriate actions to protect themselves,” the NWS said.

Conditions are expected to improve Tuesday and drastically improve by Thursday. Oregon Coast Lodgings in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

Oregon Coast Lodging

 

More Oregon coast below:



More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Even Oregon Coast Under Air Quality Advisory; Portland at 'Unhealthy'
Essentially every part of the state of Oregon is under one kind of air quality alert or another. Weather
Secrets from Beneath Rockaway Beach: Hidden Oregon Coast History
In Rockaway Beach, some winters mean the emergence of incredible things
Oregon Coast Videos - Coastal Video Channel
Stream Videos: the latest from the beaches. Astoria, Warrenton, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Nehalem, Rockaway Beach, Tillamook Bay, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats
Video, Mysterious Run of Sharks: Rescue Attempt of Small Shark on Oregon Coas...
Young salmon sharks keep washing up everywhere. Sciences, Seaside Aquarium
Two Oregon Coast History Curiosities: Nye Beach, Lincoln City's Redhead Roundup
A kooky beauty contest turned major festival and all about ancient Newport
The Crazy Things Summer Does to Your Central Oregon Coast
Every year, sand levels hike up during the summer and create something new. Depoe Bay, Yachats, 804 Trail, Devil's Punchbowl
Longnose Skate Creature: Wondrous and Weird Oregon Coast Find
Periodically, these beaches are the recipient of something really strange flopping around the tide line. Sciences
Portland Presentation Gives Unique Travel Tips for Oregon Coast
A talk at Noodles in Portland on Monday, August 27, called The Oregon Coast They Don't Tell You About. Lincoln events, Cannon Beach events, Oceanside events, Newport events

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details