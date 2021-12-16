Two Hotels on Central Oregon Coast Getting New Look, New Life

Published 12/16/21 at 9:22 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Some big changes have happened to two inns on the central Oregon coast, both in Lincoln City, and more are on the way (Above: Seagull Beachfront Motel).

Seagull Beachfront Motel is in the middle of a major redo on all sorts of levels, with some new paint jobs and touch-ups just completed and another round of remodeling really taking hold now that the winter months are here.

Another small hotel right on Highway 101 just changed hands this past year and made major changes already, essentially becoming a brand new inn with a new lease on life. That one, now called Coastal Inn, has one of the more striking designs in town.

At the northern-middle section of town, you'll find the rather storied Seagull Beachfront Motel, situated on a bluff above the NW 15th St. access – that one where you can drive your car a little ways. It's got that charming weathered cedar exterior that make many lodgings on the Oregon coast so appealing. All the rooms are oceanfront here, overlooking this distinctive little access, as it's one of the few spots in town with tidepools.

Soft whites, wood paneling and lots of dark to baby blues adorn the interiors, giving them a cheery and even old school to historic vibe. There are large kitchen units, but all rooms come with microwaves, large color TV, Showtime, and there's a lighted surf at night.

Yet these color schemes won't be so for long, as each room at the Seagull Beachfront Motel will soon go under the knife.

According to Barbara Keckler, spokesman for Fusion Lodging, more changes are coming as new renovations have just begun on the old landmark building.

“We purchased this hotel in June and we made a few initial changes: adding Keurigs to every room and replacing all the beds for brand new, very comfy ones,” she said. “We will be painting, and we are replacing all of the walkways, railings, stairways, and adding some green spaces with areas to lounge outside with lots of lush greenery. These renovations will be finished by March. In late January we will be starting on the updating of the interior rooms - every one of the rooms will be remodeled. Most rooms will be getting new flooring, paint, furniture, etc. Our cottage is undergoing a complete redo which will provide the room with more space.”

The Seagull is famously inexpensive, and yet you'll find a hot tub on your private patio (with some rooms). There's also a laundry room and a really large deck where you can view all the wild goings-on at this stellar little access. Some rooms sleep up to four or six people. 1511 NW Harbor Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-2948. Seagull Beachfront Motel





Also owned by Fusion, Coastal Inn, on the northern end of Lincoln City, has undergone some major changes as well, including a name change and total redo of its identity. You wouldn't recognize the new place now.

Lots of remodeling and remaking have been done, essentially turning it into a new place, the Coastal Inn. It's comfortable and affordable on any budget, and with its new paint job and an eye-popping sea life mural it's become perhaps Lincoln City's most colorful accommodation. Spry, bright colors adorn each unit inside as well, with magnificent blues and yellows accentuated by all manner of beach art.

Yet there's still more going on here.

“We have done a lot of work on Coastal Inn - you can see that when you drive by with the mural on the outside,” Keckler said. “The interior is being updated also. We will be continuing to make updates to the interior rooms and spaces throughout the winter season.”

The place is exceptionally clean with now-excellent service, basically a boutique hotel for much less.

Each unit gives you a 32-inch flat screen TV, coffee maker, microwave, air conditioning and free high speed wi-fi.

There is plenty of free parking and a 24-hour front desk.

For the rooms, take your pick of one queen bed, king bed room, two queen beds, or each type of room with a balcony. Those upper levels have balconies where you can take in the salt air of the central Oregon coast.

It's perfect for groups as well, and it's 100% smoke-free. Yet it's also pet-friendly, so bring along your fur baby. 541-994-5281. 1713 NW 21st Street, Lincoln City, Oregon. www.coastalinnoregon.com

Both the Seagull Beachfront Motel and Coastal Inn are a quick drive or stroll to many of the central Oregon coast town's attractions, including its foodie amenities, its amusement attractions or things like the casino.



Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight







Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted