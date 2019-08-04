Oregon Coast Tourism Industry Changes, National Award, and Anniversary

Published 04/08/2019 at 3:33 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Some rather sizable changes have taken place recently in the travel industry landscape of the Oregon coast. One hotel finished some major remodeling, another has an owner up for national honors, and a huge anniversary is coming up for another hotel. (Above: the Inn at Spanish Head construction back in the '60s. Photo courtesy North Lincoln County Historical Society).

An Oregon coast business owner is up for a national award. The company Hotel Interactive and its lodging industry publication have nominated Seaside’s Masudur Khan for the Innovator Of The Year award. Final votes will come from readers of the publication or the general public: voting can be found here at this link.

Khan owns Seaside Lodging, LLC group, which owns the River Inn at Seaside, Coast River Inn, City Center Motel and the Inn at Seaside, among others.

Hotel Interactive is a New York-based publication about the lodging industry, a company that also delves in other segments of the business world via publications and events.

The awards ceremony takes place in Las Vegas on May 13.

According to Seaside Lodging marketing manager Kaarina Vera, Khan was picked for a wide variety of accomplishments. A native of Bangladesh, he’s also won numerous awards related to coming to this country and building a successful business. In recent years, the company reached into the central Oregon coast as well.

“But most of all, I think it has been how fast he has grown as an independent hotelier of 10-plus hotels in 10 years or so,” she said.

Some major changes recently took place at the Agate Beach Inn in Newport. They went from a Best Western to a Best Western Plus in recent months, and last June the group executed a major remodel of its restaurant and in some parts of the hotel itself.

It’s now called the Sea Glass Bistro & Lounge.

Spokesperson Maggie Conrad said altogether it was a seven million-dollar redo.

“It included a redesign of all our guestrooms, hallways, lobby and restaurant,” Conrad said. “We had a complete overhaul of our landscaping, new sign and new outdoor lighting. We also added air conditioning to all our rooms which required us to replace all the windows in our guestrooms.”

Agate Beach Inn. 3019 N. Coast Hwy Newport, Oregon. www.agatebeachinn.com. 541-270-6165.

It’s hard to believe it, but Lincoln City’s Inn at Spanish Head turns 50 years old this year. It opened its doors in spring of 1969, and remains the only hotel on the coast built into a cliff.

Some big celebrations are planned by the company, according to general manager Lisa White, but she couldn’t go into all of it. Currently, they are celebrating slowly and quietly with a host of printed retrospectives going into rooms that include historical photos and archives, largely from the North Lincoln County Historical Society.

You can read much of the story at Constructing the Inn at Spanish Head.

Above: Masudur Khan. Below: more of the Seaside Lodging, LLC properties.













