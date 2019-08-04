Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast Tourism Industry Changes, National Award, and Anniversary

Published 04/08/2019 at 3:33 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Oregon Coast Tourism Industry Changes, National Award, and Anniversary

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; Incredible specials now
In Cannon Beach:
Deals in full force now
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Fantastic Deals for Winter
In Lincoln City:
Deals on rooms everywhere
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials abound
In Newport:
Specials and deals like crazy
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Many specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Oregon Coast) – Some rather sizable changes have taken place recently in the travel industry landscape of the Oregon coast. One hotel finished some major remodeling, another has an owner up for national honors, and a huge anniversary is coming up for another hotel. (Above: the Inn at Spanish Head construction back in the '60s. Photo courtesy North Lincoln County Historical Society).

An Oregon coast business owner is up for a national award. The company Hotel Interactive and its lodging industry publication have nominated Seaside’s Masudur Khan for the Innovator Of The Year award. Final votes will come from readers of the publication or the general public: voting can be found here at this link.

Khan owns Seaside Lodging, LLC group, which owns the River Inn at Seaside, Coast River Inn, City Center Motel and the Inn at Seaside, among others.

Hotel Interactive is a New York-based publication about the lodging industry, a company that also delves in other segments of the business world via publications and events.

The awards ceremony takes place in Las Vegas on May 13.

According to Seaside Lodging marketing manager Kaarina Vera, Khan was picked for a wide variety of accomplishments. A native of Bangladesh, he’s also won numerous awards related to coming to this country and building a successful business. In recent years, the company reached into the central Oregon coast as well.

“But most of all, I think it has been how fast he has grown as an independent hotelier of 10-plus hotels in 10 years or so,” she said.

Some major changes recently took place at the Agate Beach Inn in Newport. They went from a Best Western to a Best Western Plus in recent months, and last June the group executed a major remodel of its restaurant and in some parts of the hotel itself.

It’s now called the Sea Glass Bistro & Lounge.

Spokesperson Maggie Conrad said altogether it was a seven million-dollar redo.

“It included a redesign of all our guestrooms, hallways, lobby and restaurant,” Conrad said. “We had a complete overhaul of our landscaping, new sign and new outdoor lighting. We also added air conditioning to all our rooms which required us to replace all the windows in our guestrooms.”

Agate Beach Inn. 3019 N. Coast Hwy Newport, Oregon. www.agatebeachinn.com. 541-270-6165.

It’s hard to believe it, but Lincoln City’s Inn at Spanish Head turns 50 years old this year. It opened its doors in spring of 1969, and remains the only hotel on the coast built into a cliff.

Some big celebrations are planned by the company, according to general manager Lisa White, but she couldn’t go into all of it. Currently, they are celebrating slowly and quietly with a host of printed retrospectives going into rooms that include historical photos and archives, largely from the North Lincoln County Historical Society.

You can read much of the story at Constructing the Inn at Spanish Head.

Oregon Coast Lodgings in these areas - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours




Above: Masudur Khan. Below: more of the Seaside Lodging, LLC properties.





More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Oregon Coast Travel Tips: Gas Prices Move Upwards Above $3
Drivers are likely getting sticker shock this week. Sciences
Remarkable Shades of Oceanside: Oregon Coast Photo Essay
Spring sights and vibrant colors. Travel tips, kids
Oregon Coast Whale Sightings Stellar, Including Stunning Orca Encounter
Up and down the shoreline the reports are many and spectacular. Sciences
Where to Catch the Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week Live Streams
Whales and simply more whales
NW 26th St. Access at Lincoln City: a Little Oregon Coast Treasure
A few unique features, and it's a bit of a treasure hunt to find. Travel tips
State Officials Urge Safety Tips for Oregon Coast Spring Break
With those crowds, revelers and beach explorers comes a new wave of safety tips
Lots of Whales, Gooey Waves, Glowing Beaches, Glass Floats: Oregon Coast Spri...
This spring break is chock full of action. Kids, travel tips, lodging
Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week Begins Soon, Includes Live Stream
Spring Whale Watch Week festival of cetaceans returns March 23 through 31
Orcas Spotted Along Oregon Coast; Gray Whales Kicking Up Numbers
Two separate reports came in; probably heading for Columbia River
Sudden Closure of N. Oregon Coast Razor Clamming Just One Week After Reopened
State officials will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month. Science, travel tips, kids
Depoe Bay Scenic View Area a Stunning, Even Vibrating, Oregon Coast Wild Spot
Sometimes the best beaches of the Oregon coast are not beaches at all. Travel tips
Pacific City, Oregon Hotels Guide: Lodging, Rentals, Inns, Motels
Unique travel tips on where to stay in Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar, hotels next to Cape Kiwanda
Changes in Central Oregon Coast Lodging Industry: New Owners, New Vacation Re...
New home for A1 Beach Rentals in Lincoln City; The Whaler in Newport has a new owner
Driving Through Manzanita, Nehalem Bay - An Insanely Cool N Oregon Coast Auto...
Still much to appreciate via an auto tour of Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler. Travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details