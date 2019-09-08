Late Summer in Manzanita, Garibaldi, Netarts, Tillamook County: N. Oregon Coast Preview

(Tillamook, Oregon) – The north Oregon coast region of Tillamook County is in the middle of its summer climax, but Second Summer (September) doesn’t show a lot of slowing down, either. Little towns like Pacific City, Manzanita, Garibaldi, Netarts and even the Tillamook Forest Center in the Oregon Coast Range kick out the jams when it comes to fun and enlightening events.

Here is but an overview of September and August happenings.

Every Sunday. Pacific City Farmer's Market. Through the end of September. Celebrating and supporting local food producers and artisan craftspeople. Shop seasonal goodies and enjoy live music. Pacific City Library. 6200 Camp Street. Pacific City, Oregon.

Every Friday. Manzanita Farmers Market. Through mid-September. Find local farmers, local seafood, and local artisans. Enjoy wine tasting from wineries, live music, delicious food, and more. Fruits and vegetables, cheese, meats, seafood, baked goods, jams, kimchi, honey, coffee, tea, wine, distilled liquors, massage, sharpening, and arts and crafts of all forms. All producers (farms, ranches, fisheries, chefs, brewers, nonprofits, service providers, and local artisans) are from within 100 miles of Manzanita. 5 p.m. Manzanita, Oregon. https://www.manzanitafarmersmarket.com

Every Saturday and Sunday. Tillamook Farmers Market. Through September. Find more than 50 vendors selling everything from fresh produce, berries, hand-crafted gifts, jewelry, smoked nuts, hand-made cheeses, baked goods, furniture and so much more. Enjoy live music every day from 10 – 1 and fun games and activities for the kids. Oregon Trail cards accepted. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Outside at) Tillamook City Hall, 210 Laurel Ave. Tillamook, Oregon. www.tillamookfarmersmarket.com. 503-842-7525.

Every Tuesday. Workshop: Writing Lounge. Bring your project or start a new one using prompts that are always available. A bit of time at the end for sharing what you’ve written. 10:30 a.m. Donations of $5. Hoffman Center. Laneda Avenue. Manzanita, Oregon.



August 15. Writer’s Roundtable. A new writing program at NCRD (North County Recreation District). Bring your writings and read them for friendly criticism. At 6:30 - 8 p.m. North County Recreation District, 36155 9th Street, Nehalem, Oregon. 503-368-3901.

August 16. Trees of the Tillamook Forest Walk. Take an easy stroll, seeking some of the diverse tree species that comprise Coast Range forests. Learn the many benefits of these forest giants and some crafty ways to spot them in the woods. Path is ADA accessible and easily trekked with strollers or wheelchairs. 11:30 a.m. Tillamook Forest Center. 45500 Wilson River Hwy. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-815-6800. www.tillamookforestcenter.org.

August 17. Steam-Fueled Forestry. High pitched whistles pierced the air, steam powered gears spun and steel cables flurried to and fro to fuel the logging industry at the turn of the 20th century. At the center of this perfected mechanical movement was the Steam Donkey, an ingenious invention that revolutionized the industry, eased the lives of early loggers, and paved a path to modernization. Join us as we journey back to the time of steam engines to discover the mechanics behind this powerful metal monster. 11:30 a.m. Free. Tillamook Forest Center. 45500 Wilson River Hwy. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-815-6800. www.tillamookforestcenter.org.

August 17: Discover Hoqourton Slough. The Tillamook Estuaries Partnership and Tillamook County HIstorical Society are getting together to co-host this walking tour of Hoquarton Slough that will highlight the unique ecology, cultural history, and significance of this iconic waterway in Downtown Tillamook. This year, TEP is celebrating its 25th anniversary, entitled ‘Discover the Bounty of the Bays.’ You’ll also want to stop by the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum sometime before September 28 to view the full exhibit and art show. Tillamook, Oregon. Website.

August 17 – 18. Scat – the Doo-Doo Diaries. Are you feces fanatic? A turd nerd? Or do you just want to know what you stepped in? Join us for a down-and-dirty look at how scat influences life in the Tillamook State Forest, and you’ll soon be the number one expert on number two. Free. 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Tillamook Forest Center. 45500 Wilson River Hwy. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-815-6800. www.tillamookforestcenter.org.

August 18. Trees of the Tillamook Forest Walk. Trees of the Tillamook Forest Walk. Take an easy stroll, seeking some of the diverse tree species that comprise Coast Range forests. Learn the many benefits of these forest giants and some crafty ways to spot them in the woods. Path is ADA accessible and easily trekked with strollers or wheelchairs. 1:30 p.m. Tillamook Forest Center. 45500 Wilson River Hwy. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-815-6800. www.tillamookforestcenter.org.

August 21: Hike Netarts to Cape Lookout. Soaring old-growth trees, distant waterfalls, and eye-popping views of ocean vistas typify this guided hike of one of the most diverse and beautiful spots along the Oregon coast. This exploration takes on a moderate five-mile roundtrip trek to the Cape Lookout headland, which extends more than a mile out into the ocean. Towering over 800 feet above sea level, the headland is an outstanding spot for whale watching, and you’ll encounter stunning views of the Sandlake watershed. It is one of the jewels of Tillamook County. Netarts, Oregon. Website.

August 23. Browsing for Beavers. They’re swimming, they’re gnawing, and they’re absolutely charming! The Tillamook State Forest’s beavers are always hard at work, as they have been for eons. Wander along the Wilson River with interpreters as we discover the role of beavers in Oregon history, see how they are uniquely equipped for life on land and in the water, and learn how to look for evidence of these busy rodents. 11:30 a.m. Tillamook Forest Center. 45500 Wilson River Hwy. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-815-6800. www.tillamookforestcenter.org.



August 23. Killer Birds. Think birding is just a walk in the park? Think again. Join the Tillamook Forest Center to learn how some birds stab their prey with their bills, while others hover low to stalk and hunt. Learn some of the not-so-friendly features of birds and see how they have adapted their predator skills. 1:30 p.m. Tillamook Forest Center. 45500 Wilson River Hwy. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-815-6800. www.tillamookforestcenter.org.

August 24 - 25. Clever Coyotes. Did you know that coyotes were once considered extremely rare in this neck of the woods? Join the Tillamook Forest Center to explore the untold story of these amazingly adaptable animals and discover how our actions can impact them in big ways. 11:30 a.m. on Sat; 1:30 p.m. on Sun. Tillamook Forest Center. 45500 Wilson River Hwy. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-815-6800. www.tillamookforestcenter.org.



August 25. Browsing for Beavers. They’re swimming, they’re gnawing, and they’re absolutely charming. The Tillamook State Forest’s beavers are always hard at work, as they have been for eons. Wander along the Wilson River with interpreters as we discover the role of beavers in Oregon history, see how they are uniquely equipped for life on land and in the water, and learn how to look for evidence of these busy rodents. 1:30 p.m. Tillamook Forest Center. 45500 Wilson River Hwy. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-815-6800. www.tillamookforestcenter.org.

August 29. Forest to Sea Winemakers Dinner. Featuring Stoller Family Estates. Seating is extremely limited, advanced reservations are required. $125 per person plus gratuity. Meridian Restaurant & Bar. 33000 Cape Kiwanda Drive. Pacific City, Oregon. 503-483-3000.Meridian Restaurant.

August 29: Hike Netarts. On this journey you’ll be guided by Oregon State Parks Rangers, the Friends of Netarts Bay and Joe Liebezeit, Staff Scientist and Avian Conservation Program Manager with Portland Audubon, for a three-mile guided walk at Cape Lookout State Park. This area is home to a variety of wildlife, where you’ll get to witness the dynamic and ever changing Netarts Spit. Search for shorebirds and learn about the challenges facing Oregon's snowy plover population. Netarts, Oregon. Website.

August 30 - September 1. Fairy Houses and Gnome Homes. Timber harvested from the Tillamook State Forest is used to construct homes for many Oregonians, but plenty of woodland residents live in dwellings made of other natural items. Using twigs, grasses, moss, rocks, and other things found in the forest, join our naturalists while we build unique fairy houses, gnome homes, or even toad huts for the creatures of the forest. By the end, we will create a Fairy House Village to be viewed by visitors during the day and used by enchanted inhabitants by night. 11:30 a.m. Sat; 1:30 p.m. Sun. Tillamook Forest Center. 45500 Wilson River Hwy. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-815-6800. www.tillamookforestcenter.org.

August 30 - 31. Skullduggery. Pirates are not the only skull enthusiasts. Have you ever encountered an animal skull in the forest? Skulls give clues to an animal’s identity, what it prefers to eat, and how it lives. Come along with the interpretative staff to get an introduction to the diversity and adaptations of mammal skulls and the structure and function of different teeth, jaws, and sockets. 1:30 p.m. Sat; 11:30 a.m. Sun. Tillamook Forest Center. 45500 Wilson River Hwy. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-815-6800. www.tillamookforestcenter.org.

August 31 – September 1. Water Wonders. Bring your sandals and shorts and get wet in the waters of the Tillamook State Forest! Naturalists will provide the equipment to lead you through the world of aquatic insects, to get an up-close look at their cool and crazy adaptations. Learn how their presence or absence is influenced by the quality of their habitat and how other animals depend on these bugs as well. 1:30 p.m. Tillamook Forest Center. 45500 Wilson River Hwy. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-815-6800. www.tillamookforestcenter.org.

September 1. Water Wonders. Bring your sandals and shorts and get wet in the waters of the Tillamook State Forest. Naturalists will provide the equipment to lead you through the world of aquatic insects, to get an up-close look at their cool and crazy adaptations. Learn how their presence or absence is influenced by the quality of their habitat and how other animals depend on these bugs as well. 11:30 a.m. Tillamook Forest Center. 45500 Wilson River Hwy. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-815-6800. www.tillamookforestcenter.org.

September 1. Fairy Houses and Gnome Homes. Timber harvested from the Tillamook State Forest is used to construct homes for many Oregonians, but plenty of woodland residents live in dwellings made of other natural items. Using twigs, grasses, moss, rocks, and other things found in the forest, join our naturalists while we build unique fairy houses, gnome homes, or even toad huts for the creatures of the forest. By the end, we will create a Fairy House Village to be viewed by visitors during the day and used by enchanted inhabitants by night. 1:30 p.m. Tillamook Forest Center. 45500 Wilson River Hwy. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-815-6800. www.tillamookforestcenter.org.

September 13. Port of Garibaldi Night Market. In the event tent. It will feature local vendors, live music, Great food and overall a fun family event. There will be door prizes and outdoor games (if weather allows) at no extra cost. Free. 5 p.m. Port of Garibaldi Event Tent. 107 Jerry Creasy Way. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-3292. http://portofgaribaldi.org/night-market/.

September 13. 21st Annual Cape Kiwanda Longboard Classic. 175 participants competing in 15 minute heats for 2 consecutive days. Proceeds to benefit the construction of the Pacific City Skate Park. Pacific City, Oregon. 503-483-1025.

September 14. Live Music: Tim Connell Duo with Eric Skye. Hoffman Center for the Arts. 594 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846.

September 28. Tillamook Downtown District Artwalk. Each month a variety of merchants will host local artists in a dynamic and evolving art show. For more information or a listing of the venues and artists that will be participating each month. 1 p.m. Tillamook Oregon. www.artaccelerated.org.

September 28. Crave the Coast. A celebration of the region’s natural bounty and the talented folks who use these ingredients to create amazing things. Get to know over 40 local chefs, business owners, winemakers and growers through sips, samples and fun cooking demos. Learn how to whip up tasty dishes with local produce, fish and more. 11 am - 4 pm. Under the event tent in Garibaldi on Tillamook Bay. 301 Jerry Creasy Drive. Garibaldi, Oregon. Website.

