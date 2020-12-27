S. Oregon Coast Surf, Freeze Watches; New Year's High Surf for Oregon, Washington

Published 12/27/20 at 6:55 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – A wild ride may be in store for the Oregon and Washington coast on New Year's Eve while the south Oregon coast is under threat of sneaker waves on Tuesday along with a freeze watch. (Photo of Pacific City in a storm courtesy Pilar French).

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued two alerts for the southern Oregon coast, including Reedsport, Coos Bay, Bandon, Port Orford, Gold Beach and Brookings. A beach hazard statement from the NWS said that there is an increased risk for sneaker waves throughout all of Tuesday, and there is a freeze watch for that area in effect from Monday night through Tuesday morning.

“Sneaker waves can threaten your life,” the NWS said. “Even during calm conditions sneaker waves can sweep up the beach without warning and knock unsuspecting people over and pull them out to sea. Shock and hypothermia can occur quickly in the cold Pacific waters. Logs and other debris can be lifted and carried by these waves, crushing or entrapping unsuspecting victims underneath.”

The NWS added the south coast will likely have more visitors because of pleasant, sunny weather and the holiday week.

The freeze watch is largely for the towns of Coos Bay, Reedsport and Bandon, with the NWS saying sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 are possible.

“Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the NWS said.

From the southern Oregon coast through to at least the central Washington coast, the NWS said forecast models are in good agreement that multiple weather systems will start moving into the offshore waters, likely bringing 20-foot swells out there on New Year's Eve and then another on Saturday.





All three major NWS offices in the Pacific Northwest – Seattle, Portland and Medford – are indicating steep seas and high winds offshore later this week. These can point to heavy surf conditions on the beaches, and more alerts may come.

“Will need to consider land impacts to these seas in the coming 48 hours,” the NWS said. “Sneaker waves will be the initial concern, if not high surf impacts a short time later.”

Photo courtesy Long Beach Washington Visitors



Photo courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast







