Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Colorful Sun Halos Spotted Above N. Oregon Coast

Published 09/17/2018 at 4:47 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

Colorful Sun Halos Spotted Above N. Oregon Coast

(Seaside, Oregon) - Sun halos graced the skies above the north Oregon coast earlier today (Monday). Angi Wildt of Seaside took these photos of the esoteric wonder, which is the sibling of the nocturnal moon halo. (Daytime photos courtesy Wildt).

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; check for specials now
In Cannon Beach:
Deals beginning now or soon
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Deals begin soon
In Lincoln City:
Deals on rooms beginning now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials start in September
In Newport:
Specials and deals beginning
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

Both are the result of high cirrus clouds, ice crystals and a combination of refraction and reflection.

The common wisdom about moon or sun halos is that they are indicative of a coming rain storm or even snow. That’s not always so, as today represents. The forecast for the Oregon coast tonight is not for rain but mostly clear skies, but fog after midnight.

According to EarthSky.org, those high clouds contain millions of tiny ice crystals. Like many Oregon coast sky phenomena – such as the Green Flash at Sunset – halos are made by refraction, which means the splitting of light. However here, the ice crystals also cause reflection, where sunlight is sparkling off the crystals.

The result is a very personal experience – quite literally. Like rainbows, the exact colors, size and shape depend on what position you are in relation to the refraction and reflection. It changes upon point of view, so if you shift position you’ll see something slightly different. The person next to you will as well.

Moon halos are sometimes at least as stunning, and they too are the result of tiny ice crystals lurking high in the sky, usually around 20,000 feet above and existing as thin, wispy clouds. These come in two flavors: a giant, whitish ring around the moon, or a blob of colors surrounding the moon. Both require a thin layer of clouds that does essentially the same thing in terms of refraction that a sun dog or sun halo does.

With a moon halo, the color is often washed out and more like a glowing ring because the moon isn’t nearly as bright as the sun. Many of the multicolored forms are much smaller, but they seem to have a rainbow full of colors. Amusingly, they can also resemble Pac Man in the sky.

While moon halos often mean some incoming weather system, as mentioned before that is not always the case. The photo below was taken in Depoe Bay on a September night when the weather was warm, and in fact the following day had sunny skies and temps near a balmy 70 degrees. Lodging in Astoria/Seaside - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours


Oregon Coast Lodging

 

 

Oregon Coast Lodgings for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Oregon Coast Lodgings in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Colorful Sun Halos Spotted Above N. Oregon Coast
The esoteric wonder is the sibling of the nocturnal moon halo. Weather, science
SOLVE Needs Volunteers for Oregon Coast Beach Cleanup, Sept 29
Since 1984, over 130,000 volunteers have removed an astounding 1.7 million pounds. Seaside events, Manzanita events, Astoria events, Cannon Beach events, Pacific City events, Garibaldi events, Lincoln City events, Depoe Bay evens, Newport events, Yachats events
Isolated Thunderstorms, Waterspouts Possible on Oregon Coast
NWS in Portland is warning of thunderstorms for the Oregon and the possibility of waterspouts
Lewis and Clark Return to N. Oregon Coast in Living History Reenactment
The famed program that shows the Corps of Discovery in action is back in Seaside. Seaside events
Changes in Oregon Coast Tourism Promotions Include New Brand, Book
One visitor center makes a major change while another publishes a book. Lincoln City, Tillamook, Pacific City, Manzanita
Extinct Volcano of Oregon Coast: Cascade Head's Fiery Surprise
This now pleasant hiking experience was a nasty, mean feature. Geology, Lincoln City
N. Oregon Coast Events Combine Food, Beer and Outdoors / Surfing
Three distinctive events that involve food, the outdoors or sometimes both at the same time
Trippy Facts About the Once and Future Oregon Coast
Geology is a mind-bending discipline, and it can tell the future. Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Oceanside, Cape Lookout

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details