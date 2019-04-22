Yachats' Silver Surf Motel, Where 'Oregon Coast You Remember' Sits Just Above Beach

Published 04/22/2019 at 1:23 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Yachats, Oregon) – A tad vintage and old school in some ways, the Silver Surf Motel in Yachats also has a few quirky and surprising edges here and there. It’s one of those constantly-updated Oregon coast stalwarts that hearkens back to that old saying “the Oregon coast you remember.” Especially for those who recall this coastline in the ‘60s through the ‘80s, when the tourism biz here seemed so fresh yet gritty, certainly in retrospect, compared to today’s seamless beach forays.

Back then, you really felt like you were getting away from it all. This place brings that back, but with the added benefit of a couple night hotspots down the road still open later, and not that sad sense of the sidewalks rolling up after 7 p.m. that you got in those days.

The Silver Surf sits just above the beach on a part of Yachats where there is no endless stretch of rocky bluffs. It’s as low an access as you can get in these parts. There’s actual sand here, and “here” is a tract of strand that’s usually bereft of other souls.

Another pleasant aspect of this central Oregon coast charmer: there’s a big indoor pool. It also reinvented itself a few years back by adding on a magnificent bistro that has acquired plenty of accolades. They even host movie nights or murder mystery theater on occasion.

There’s a firepit in the middle of the lovely lawn, and not far from that is a steadfast, mid-sized palm tree.

How does it survive in the unforgiving, wild Oregon coast?

Owner Glenn Petry isn’t sure, and starts to laugh.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I guess it doesn’t get quite cold enough to kill it.”

On the main level are king and queen bedrooms that host two to four. These all have oceanview balconies and are one level up from the ground. Each décor is different: wood paneling in one is replaced by sleek walls in the next, along with coo-inducing pastels, along with numerous other colors and textures.

Vintage cottages – built in the ‘30s – have two bedrooms and a sense of time-tripping charm.

Above them all, on the second level, are the more individualistic theme rooms, which cater only to adults and houst up to two people. Here, you get a striking beach theme in one, where wood furniture contrasts the sandy art motif throughout. Another, called The Vineyard, is a sexy red with matching red lamps to accentuate that glow. Other rooms dish out surfing scenes, a by-the-lake feel, or even a safari.

The Silver Surf, Petry said, was built in the early 70s. Lots of that outside architecture remains, which is bound to remind boomers and X’ers of family vacations from days gone by.









When he picked it up, it had become a tad ragged. Petry had to put a bunch of money into it.

“All new appliances, flooring, new sliders, windows, cabinets,” he said. “We’ve got some terrific managers now. We have that Bistro, and and they are fantastic cooks.”

Refurbishments are still on-going; Petry describes it as an 11-year process. During one storm, the wind blew off the roof to the building with the pool in it. Fixing that cost more than 70 grand.

The Silver Surf is pet friendly in some rooms, and also features a guest laundry. 3767 N Hwy 101, Yachats, Oregon. 1-541-547-3175 or 1-800-281-5723 www.silversurf-motel.com

Lodgings in Yachats - Where to eat - Yachats Maps and Virtual Tours













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted