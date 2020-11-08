Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Sami the Sea Lion Returns to Central Oregon Coast's Florence for Hide 'n Seek

Published 08/11/20 at 5:44 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Sami the Sea Lion Returns to Central Oregon Coast's Florence for Hide 'n Seek

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials when beaches reopen
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Lincoln City:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Newport:
Look for major specials when beaches reopen
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials coming when beaches open
In Yachats, Florence
Big specials coming; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Florence, Oregon) – A fuzzy friend has returned to the central Oregon coast town of Florence, as the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce and its members have come up with a way for shoppers to peruse the village while socially-distanced and properly-masked. Sami the Sea Lion is back as of July 31: the little pinniped is focus of the treasure hunt fun.

This time around, Sami the Sea Lion is hanging out in local shops with a COVID-19 mask and a summertime bow in her fur. The six-inch plush sea lions are provided by the event’s main sponsor, Sea Lion Caves.

“Sami is back in time to have some summer fun,” said Bettina Hannigan, president and CEO of the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce. “This summer we’re calling it ‘The Social Distancing Search for Sami’ and it is sponsored by Sea Lion Caves.”

It's an idea based on last winter’s successful Sea Lion on A Shelf trail, where central Oregon coast visitors and shoppers can venture to any of nearly 30 participating Chamber member’s businesses and get their passports stamped when they spot Sami. A minimum of 15 stamps are necessary to enter for a chance to win valuable prizes.

All participating businesses are following social distancing and masking guidelines. Some businesses, due to reduced hours, will post a code word in their shop window, in lieu of a stamp, when they are closed.

“From July 31 to Labor Day we will have nearly 30 Chamber members with a plush little Sami the Sea Lion hidden within in plain sight for customers to find,” said Hannigan. “Once they have finished the trail and received their stamps, participants can drop them off until Wednesday, September 9, to be included the drawing to be held on September 10. Prizes include one $100 certificate, two $50 gift certificates, and four $25 gift certificates redeemable at the host locations. Winners will be notified by email.”

Searchers of the fuzzy masked pinniped can pick up a stamp book and map at the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce visitor’s center, 290 Highway 101 in Florence, or at any of these participating Chamber member’s business: All About Olives, Backstreet Gallery, Lovejoy's Restaurant & Tea Room, ICM Restaurant, Florence Regional Arts Alliance, The Siuslaw News, Keller Williams Realty Florence, Stitch & Sole, Chicken Coop on Maple, Wind Drift Kites, Wind Drift Gallery, Sticks & Stones Gallery, Socks To A T, Waterlily Studio Florence, Kitchen Klutter, P. S. Winkles, Periwinkle Station, The Jolly Egret, Artefacts, River Roasters, Oregon Coast Humane Society Thrift Shop, Three Rivers Casino Resort, The Mustard Seed, Lofy Construction, BeauxArts Fine Art Materials, Sand Master Park – Sandboarding, and Sea Lion Caves.

For more information on the event, to volunteer, or join the Chamber, visit FlorenceChamber.com or call 541-997-3128.

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - Where to eat - Map - Virtual Tour






More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Lewis & Clark Return to North Oregon Coast, Live on the Beach
Seaside's Avenue U and Prom intersection on September 12 and 13. History, Seaside events
Sami the Sea Lion Returns to Central Oregon Coast's Florence for Hide 'n Seek
A way for shoppers to peruse the village while socially-distanced and properly-masked. South coast
Amid More Trash: Pack Out Your Garbage, Say Oregon Coast Officials
Some concern over the new kinds of trash left along beaches and how it's piling up around dumpsters. Sciences
Updates on Crabbing, Clamming from Washington, Oregon Coast
Part of Wash resumes crabbing; southern Oregon coast resumes razor clamming. Sciences
The Monster of Manzanita and Other Fright Night Sights on Oregon Coast
A few jolts in the night: the frights have turned out to be vastly amusing tales. Manzanita, Seaside, Lincoln City
Coos Bay's Czarina Shipwreck a Heart-wrenching Oregon Coast Tale
The Czarina made it through the bar and almost past the jetties when it began to falter. History
Newport's Oregon Coast Aquarium to Open Up After Five-Month Closure
August 10 it will finally open back up with five outdoor exhibits. Travel tips. Hotels
60 or More Meteors Per Hour Next Week for Oregon, Washington Coast
Pacific Northwest will get to see the peak on the mornings of August 11, 12 and 13. Weather

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details