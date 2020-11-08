Sami the Sea Lion Returns to Central Oregon Coast's Florence for Hide 'n Seek

Published 08/11/20 at 5:44 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Florence, Oregon) – A fuzzy friend has returned to the central Oregon coast town of Florence, as the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce and its members have come up with a way for shoppers to peruse the village while socially-distanced and properly-masked. Sami the Sea Lion is back as of July 31: the little pinniped is focus of the treasure hunt fun.

This time around, Sami the Sea Lion is hanging out in local shops with a COVID-19 mask and a summertime bow in her fur. The six-inch plush sea lions are provided by the event’s main sponsor, Sea Lion Caves.

“Sami is back in time to have some summer fun,” said Bettina Hannigan, president and CEO of the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce. “This summer we’re calling it ‘The Social Distancing Search for Sami’ and it is sponsored by Sea Lion Caves.”

It's an idea based on last winter’s successful Sea Lion on A Shelf trail, where central Oregon coast visitors and shoppers can venture to any of nearly 30 participating Chamber member’s businesses and get their passports stamped when they spot Sami. A minimum of 15 stamps are necessary to enter for a chance to win valuable prizes.

All participating businesses are following social distancing and masking guidelines. Some businesses, due to reduced hours, will post a code word in their shop window, in lieu of a stamp, when they are closed.

“From July 31 to Labor Day we will have nearly 30 Chamber members with a plush little Sami the Sea Lion hidden within in plain sight for customers to find,” said Hannigan. “Once they have finished the trail and received their stamps, participants can drop them off until Wednesday, September 9, to be included the drawing to be held on September 10. Prizes include one $100 certificate, two $50 gift certificates, and four $25 gift certificates redeemable at the host locations. Winners will be notified by email.”

Searchers of the fuzzy masked pinniped can pick up a stamp book and map at the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce visitor’s center, 290 Highway 101 in Florence, or at any of these participating Chamber member’s business: All About Olives, Backstreet Gallery, Lovejoy's Restaurant & Tea Room, ICM Restaurant, Florence Regional Arts Alliance, The Siuslaw News, Keller Williams Realty Florence, Stitch & Sole, Chicken Coop on Maple, Wind Drift Kites, Wind Drift Gallery, Sticks & Stones Gallery, Socks To A T, Waterlily Studio Florence, Kitchen Klutter, P. S. Winkles, Periwinkle Station, The Jolly Egret, Artefacts, River Roasters, Oregon Coast Humane Society Thrift Shop, Three Rivers Casino Resort, The Mustard Seed, Lofy Construction, BeauxArts Fine Art Materials, Sand Master Park – Sandboarding, and Sea Lion Caves.

For more information on the event, to volunteer, or join the Chamber, visit FlorenceChamber.com or call 541-997-3128.

