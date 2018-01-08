N. Oregon Coast's River Inn at Seaside a Multifaceted Hotel Experience

By Andre' GW Hagestedt

(Seaside, Oregon) – It is still Seaside’s newest hotel, having only been built a few years ago. Yet it’s already become an Oregon coast must-see. The River Inn at Seaside is a stately and slightly wowing bit of architecture that sits right on the Necanicum River, in an area slightly off the beaten path from all the crazy energy of the town. Yet it’s close enough to be a short walk from all the action.

Even so, it’s a mere two blocks from the beach.

Owned by the Seaside Lodging, LLC group – which also owns the Coast River Inn, City Center Motel and the Inn at Seaside – the hotel was the largest addition to the group’s roster, opening its doors in 2014 after about a year of construction. A lovely but aged motel sat in that spot for many years: the Royale Motel. It was razed to make way for the new building, which quickly gained popularity in a number of circles.

Its design has caught the eye of many, and the fact its windows can glow in a remarkable manner at sunset doesn’t hurt.

The Staicoff Design Company from Portland was the architect, putting together the unique look that sometimes gets applied to the company’s other lodgings.

“The interior of the River Inn at Seaside is a new concept in select service hotels, cleverly nicknamed Boutique Lite,” said a spokesman for Staicoff. “It’s a hybrid of the best parts about resort hotels, blended with a boutique attitude and aesthetic. The River Inn interior looks both forward and backward: it references Old Seaside with vintage detailing in the furniture, graphics, wallpaper, casework, decorative ceilings, and artwork, which easily melds with the best elements of boutique hotel design in service, amenities, and elevated architectural experience. All lighting, furniture, and finishes are thought-provoking and on-trend.”

Last year, the River Inn at Seaside won “Independent Hotel of the Year” by the Asian American Hotel Owners Association, in honor of company owner Masudur Khan who is a Bangladesh native.

To most people, however, it’s what they find during their stay that grabs them. All kinds of amenities abound, with features attractive to adventurers and even business guests. Some of the most popular amenities are in the form of the hearty continental breakfast in the morning or the river views. The pet friendly aspect is another huge draw, as taking your wee beastie to the beach is almost a kind of prerequisite these days.

It's all just a block from Broadway Avenue, and a mere two blocks from the beaches themselves.

The fire pits are an exceptional attraction. Few things beat that cool, early evening Oregon coast breeze, right along the lazy river, as you roast a s’more or two. It can get even more exceptional if things are a tad chilly, as this spot allows you to soak in the world while warming up.

Taking a swim sound like the ticket? Indeed the River Inn at Seaside provides that as well, but an historical nod. The heated pool is saltwater, which is a dazzling experience all its own, but it also harkens back to the days (about 100 years ago) when natatoriums were all the rage on the turn-of-the-century coastline. Seaside had two up until the ‘20s.

The kidlets have their own playground on the hotel property, and there’s a game room full of fun features for all ages. You have access to free bike rentals, meaning you can borrow them and then go zipping around Seaside.

Also for the fitness-minded: there’s a fitness room and in-room yoga mats should you decide to get your zen on during your stay.

Even weddings can get a royal treatment here. They have a large space that’s good for wedding receptions (although they don’t offer specific wedding services themselves), and they offer group rates. Seaside, Oregon. 531 Avenue A, Seaside, Oregon. www.riverinnatseaside.com. 503-717-5744. More photos of the River Inn at Seaside below: Lodging in Seaside - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours









