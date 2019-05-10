Razor Clamming Reopens Along Entire Oregon Coast

Published 10/05/2019 at 11:53 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Razor clamming is now back open on the entire Oregon coast, from the Columbia River down to the California border. The annual two-month ban on razor clamming on the north coast is over, and a ban on the south coast because of biotoxins has been rescinded. (Photo above courtesy Seaside Aquarium).

According to the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW), the stretch between the south jetty of the Umpqua River and the Coquille River on the southern Oregon coast had an issue with domoic acid being found in shellfish sample testing. Recent samples came back indicating no problems with the razor clam population.

On the north coast, the area known as Clatsop Beach – Seaside to Warrenton – undergoes a ban on razor clam harvesting by the public every July through September for conservation purposes. Recreational harvesting opened back up on October 1.

ODFW has enacted this closure from Seaside northward since 1967, affecting 18 miles of Oregon coast, an area that happens to have the largest population of razor clams in the entire state. Close to 90 percent of the state's population of razor clams live beneath these sands.

The regulation has been in place to protect the newly-set young clams from harvesters, ensuring the population remains stable by giving them a chance to establish themselves during summer. The clams need to grow.

During this closure period, ODFW conducts stock assessments of razor clams in that area. In late 2018, observations showed the clams were only about two to three inches, too small to be harvested by commercial clammers and also not desirable to recreational clammers. That year was a bad one: the closure lasted into early 2019.

This year luckily did not present the same problems.

Always check for toxin-related closures before harvesting clams or crabs by calling the shellfish safety hotline (1-800-448-2474). Closures are also noted on ODA's Recreation Shellfish page and on ODFW's Recreation Report - Clamming and Crabbing Report.

















Photos above by Seaside Aquarium

