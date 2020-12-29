Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Two Quakes Off South Oregon Coast - No Tsunami Alert

Published 12/29/20 at 6:45 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Two Quakes Off South Oregon Coast - No Tsunami Alert

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that storm watch season is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials starting November
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deal available; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Bandon, Oregon) – Two earthquakes shook off the southern Oregon coast in the last day, with the first one large enough to cause Oregon officials to clarify there would be no threat of a tsunami. (Graphic courtesy USGS)

The first occurred at 11:10 p.m. Monday night, at a magnitude 5.7 about 125 miles west of Bandon. It was logged at a depth of 10 kilometers deep, about six miles.

5.7 is considered a bit large for many of the underwater quakes that happen off the south coast, but there is no damage reported. However, the US Geological Survey (USGS) website is showing some 141 people reported having felt the quake. Reports came in mostly from the southern and central Oregon coast, but there were many in the Willamette Valley, some on the north coast, and even Portland. There were a few reports as far south as California and as far north as southern Washington.

The second quake occurred at 3:21 a.m. with a magnitude 3.2. That one was recorded about 100 miles west of Langlois, also at a depth of just over six miles.

It takes a magnitude 7.0 or higher to create a tsunami.

Most of these quakes off the southern Oregon coast take place on or around the Blanco Fracture, especially what is called the Blanco Ridge. All are connected to the larger Cascadia fault. In turn, these are all in the vicinity of the volcanic hot spot known as the Cascadia Subduction Zone, where the Juan de Fuca plate is slowly separating from the Pacific Plate. But it is the Blanco Fracture generally causing small quakes to happen with regularity.

The Blanco fracture isn’t a subduction zone in itself, like the larger Cascadia zone - which will someday produce a massive quake off the Oregon coast. Hence, the Blanco fracture can’t set off such a massive rattler on its own, but it could produce something around a magnitude 7 quake. Some studies suggest if this spot produces a quake that size it could trigger something larger from the Cascadia Subduction Zone.

Keep an eye on Oregon coast quakes: Oregon, Coast Earthquake Updates - Live Data Oregon, Washington, California, Tsunamis

More Oregon coast below:

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours











 

 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Seaside's Different Sides Part II: Where Oregon Coast History Meets Kooky
Farther into the history and the fun parts that just get plain funny
Washington and Oregon coast in for frothy, dangerous weekend; S. coast warnin...
S. coast surf advisory through Thurs morning; surf remains over 20 feet most of weekend throughout NW
Two Quakes Off South Oregon Coast - No Tsunami Alert
Two earthquakes shook off the southern coast in the last day, with the first one large enough to cause Oregon officials to announce there would be no threat of a tsunami
Multiple Layers to Seaside, Oregon Coast Go Deep, Beyond Obvious: Part I
Part carnival, part natural wonder and part living history, Seaside has more than one side
Five Astounding Stops on Oregon's Coast
Spots that are guaranteed to make an impression on your friends and family: Pacific City, Arch Cape, Bandon, Depoe Bay, Manzanita. South coast, Cannon Beach, Lincoln City, Rockaway Beach. Kids, travel tips
Video: Alien, Electric-Looking Beastie of Oregon / Washington Coast
In their natural environment off the Pacific Northwest coastline, the comb jelly is just stunning. Marine sciences
Wacky Moments of Oregon Coast History
Goofy sights and situations at Lincoln City, Bandon, Seaside. Sciences
Mysterious, Sludgy Bags of Chia Seeds Found on Central Oregon Coast
Chia seeds sprout in water, and these created a mess on the beaches of Newport, Florence. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Hotels
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details