A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

There will not be another property built like this in Cannon Beach in our lifetimes. Rare, premiere ocean front location; handsome, dramatic architecture and tasteful, fun (nostalgic) beach interiors. Overlooks Haystack Rock. 100 percent smoke free. Imaginative special occasion packages. Massive wood burning lobby fireplace. Library w/ fireplace, stocked with impressive book collection. Pet and family friendly. Lavish continental buffet breakfast. In-room fireplaces, mini-kitchens. Jacuzzi tubs in select rooms. DVD players, complimentary movies. Morning paper. Warm cookies.

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

Oregon Coast Spring Break Weather Forecasts; Whales and Agates Hot

Published 03/22/2012

(Oregon Coast) – There's good news for agate hunters along the coast, possibly great news for whale watchers and so-so news when it comes to weather for spring break. Many Oregon schools begin their vacations this weekend, with Washington and others following the week after.

The ten-day forecast for the Oregon coast looks rather drab – but it's better than snow. Temps look to get up into the 50's, but there will be a lot of days with of mostly cloudy conditions and varying amounts of rain. See full Oregon Coast weather.

Most weather pundits agree, however, that it will be wetter and colder than usual, including Steve Pierce, president of the Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society.

“After record setting March snows from the coast to the valley, spring break looks a lot like what we have seen over the past few weeks,” Pierce said. “In other words, more of the same weather is likely on the horizon and temperatures continue to be below normal with above normal precipitation across the Pacific Northwest. We will see a break in the cold rainy weather Friday and Saturday, but then it is back to wetter and cooler conditions for next week.”

Aside from cooler temps and the outside chance of a return of snow, spring break will be more or less the same as most years.

Above: spring scenes at Cannon Beach.

For Portland, Pierce said temps have been below normal every month since October, something typical of La Nina. But that episode is just about over after nearly two years of it.

“Once we can shed this La Nina, things should return to a more normal pattern,” Pierce said. “But that may not occur until mid to late April. Let's all hope we do not have another spring like the last two, where we set all sorts of cold temperature records well into June. I for one, do not want another green tomato summer."

Depending how rough conditions get, this could impact the ability to see whales during the famed Whale Watch Week, which starts Saturday. Volunteers will be at dozens of sites along the entire length of the coast from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for that week, helping folks spot whales during their migration northward.

There has been some rather good news for this, however, as watchers in California have been spotting near-record numbers coming up towards Oregon. The Gray Whale Census and Behavior Project in California counted 50 whales heading north recently – the highest count since March of last year when 64 grays were spotted. The 2011 count was the highest in the last ten years, which makes this count the second highest. The Oregon State Parks Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay predicts this is a good omen for the spring whale watch week.

Agate hunting looks to be on a good upswing as well. Laura Joki, owner of Lincoln City agate shop and gallery Rock Your World, said the tell-tale sign of agate availability – gravel beds – has been abundant recently. These can come and go quickly, however, so you may have to check several beaches while you're out there.

This week she was excited to announce that just about every beach in Lincoln City has a sizable gravel bar, thanks to storm action.

This trend may stick around, too. Joki was upbeat about that possibility.

“Last year we saw pretty regular gravel bars at the major beach accesses until June,” Joki said. “That being said, the right storm and high tides can cover over gravel bars. This is ,however, the gravel bar season: the spring ocean tides bring a lot of force to the shores and any storm in which the weatherman warns there will be minor coastal erosion is good news for rockhounds.”

Joki said good beaches to check along the coast include (from north to south) Cape Meares, Short Beach, Oceanside, Cape Lookout Beach, Tierra Del Mar, Road's End, all of Lincoln City, Gleneden Beach, Fogarty Creek, Beverly Beach, Moolack Beach, Nye Beach, South Beach, and just south of Yachats at Bob Creek and Stonefield.

On the north coast, the beaches just south of Cannon Beach can also be excellent, such as Hug Point, Arcadia and Arch Cape.

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Beautifully wooded natural setting at quiet south end of Cannon Beach. Great during winter storms with a new book by the fireplace – or when the sun is out for family fun and beach strolling. Handsome beach cottage-style architecture. Lush flowering gardens and naturalized courtyard pond. Warm, inviting guest rooms. Continental buffet breakfast. Warm Cookies. Family and Pet Friendly. Welcome gifts. Smoke-free. Complimentary Wireless Connectivity. Wine and book signing events.

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

