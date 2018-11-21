Central Oregon Coast Holidays: Newport, Depoe Bay in December

(Newport, Oregon) – You know it’s time for a “holly, jolly Christmas” if you’re in the central Oregon coast town of Newport. Here, it’s easy to invoke the spirit of Burl Ives as a host of holiday events flood the beach burgh with fun and frivolity. Look for a sea and a bay full of lights, which includes a lighted boat parade. Run off your Turkey Day excess with a half marathon, visit with Santa, engage yourself in music and theater, and enjoy a variety of holiday events that include a very special one at Yaquina Head.

Here’s a holiday preview for this magical central Oregon coast place.

Through December 2. The Buddy Holly Story, performances by Porthole Players. Celebration of the life and times of the young man with spectacles and catches that unique mixture of innocence, determination, humor and charm that was Buddy Holly. 7 p.m. General $25. Senior and OCCA members $23, students $20. See coastarts.org for schedule. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street. Newport, Oregon. Coastarts.org.

November 22. Newport Turkey Trot. Run, walk, or crawl and make sure you bring the kids for the Kids Fun Run. Kids two year of age and younger are free. A family tradition to run on Thanksgiving morning. Workout an appetite for your Thanksgiving feast while helping out a great cause. 9 a.m. Port of Newport South Beach Marina RV Park. 555 SW Coast Highway. Newport, Oregon. www.ardoradventures.com/



November 24. Santa Comes to Newport. Santa will bring his holiday cheer to everyone at the Embarcadero Resort. Get your picture taken with him. 9:30 a.m. He will be led by a Newport Fire Engine for a trip through the Bayfront, arriving at the Newport Recreation Center from 11 am – 1 pm. 1000 SE Bay Blvd. Newport, Oregon.

November 30 – December 1. Holiday House Arts & Craft Show. Celebrating 38 years of unique Christmas crafts on the Oregon Coast. Holiday House has items that are homemade and juried. Includes homemade jams, candies, cookies and breads all freshly baked! Quilted wall hangings, table runners, dried apples, wreaths, bath soaps, items with sea themes, jewelry, toys, aprons, tea towels and photography. 9 a.m. Yaquina Bay Yacht Club. 750 SE Bay Blvd. Newport, Oregon. http://www.facebook.com/holidayhousenewport

December 1. 25th Annual Yaquina Bay Lighted Boat Parade. Yaquina Bay is illuminated by thousands of colored lights displayed from boats and vessels of all shapes and sizes. The Parade has steadily grown into a major winter event for both locals and visitors, and features over a dozen boats ranging in size from kayaks to the 75-foot OSU research vessel, the Pacific Storm and the 52-foot US Coast Guard motor lifeboat, the Victory. 5 p.m. Free (some vessels allow passengers; a fee is charged there). On the Bayfront, Newport, Oregon. (541) 265-6200.



December 1 and 2. Sea of Lights. Over half a million colorful lights, live music and holiday decorations while exploring the Aquarium after-hours. 6 p.m. Admission to this first Friday and Saturday of Sea of Lights is $2 plus two cans of nonperishable food. Entry is $10 per person without donation. Admission is free for Aquarium members, but they are encouraged to bring an item to donate. Sea of Lights will continue to illuminate the Aquarium every Friday and Saturday of December from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Admission is $10 or free with same day paid admission. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 SE Ferry Slip Road, Newport, Oregon. https://ocaq.news/SOLtickets.

December 6. Whale of a Christmas Holiday Dinner. Holiday pot-luck dinner for Depoe Bay area residents and Chamber members. Volunteers will provide and cook the meat portion of the evening (Turkey and Ham). Attendee’s are being asked to bring a side dish or desert. The event is limited to the first 75 reservations. 5 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling the Depoe Bay Chamber at (541) 765-2889. Depoe Bay Community Hall, 220 Bay St., Depoe Bay, Oregon.

December 8. Victorian Holiday at Yaquina Head. Free Annual Victorian Holiday Celebration with musical performances, Victorian crafting, holiday treats and special guests. Open Caroling Accompanied by Hammered Dulcimer & Whistle, High Tide Northwest: Women’s Quartet, Mary-Beth Nickel & Friends: Harp, Flutes, and Drum; Coastalaires Barbershop Chorus with a special famous guest. 10 a.m. 750 NW Lighthouse Dr., Newport, Oregon.

December 8 - 9. Newport Symphony Orchestra / Porthole Players: Amahl and the Night Visitors. A special collaboration between the Newport Symphony Orchestra and Porthole Players brings to the stage Amahl and the Night Visitors, an opera in one act by Gian Carlo Menotti, plus a reading of Dylan Thomas’s short story A Child’s Christmas in Wales by Rhodd Caldwell. 7:30 p.m. $25 & $39 plus ticket fees; students $10. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street. Newport, Oregon. Coastarts.org.

December 22. The Christmas Show! Hosted by The Tequila Mockingbirds. World premiere of seven holiday-themed one-act plays, live music, dance, comedy, hot chocolate, and free homemade Christmas cookies. All seats just $15. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street. Newport, Oregon. Coastarts.org.

January 5. Newport Resolution Run & Polar Bear Plunge. Half Marathon, 10k & 5k. Runners have the option to plunge on the Pacific Ocean after crossing the finish line which is on the ocean shoreline. Rogue Brewery. 2320 SE Marine Science Dr, Newport, Oregon. http://www.ardoradventures.com/resolutionrun

January 18. 7th Annual Crab Krack. This crustacean commemoration and feast raises funds for renovations at the Lincoln County Historical Society s Pacific Maritime & Heritage Center. Local Dungeness crab will be provided by Newport s seafood processing plants, fishermen, and Pacific Shrimp. Dinner will include a whole crab, various side dishes and an array of desserts, along with a no-host bar. Past Forward will be providing live music, and there will be a silent and oral auction with something for everyone. 4 p.m. Cost for members is $45 per person, for non-members $50. Memberships start as low as $20 a year. For more information, to purchase tickets, or reserve your table for 8, call the Historical Society at 541-265-7509. Best Western Agate Beach Inn. 3019 N Coast Hwy, Newport, Oregon. Lodgings in Newport - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

