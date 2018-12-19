More Heavy Surf for Oregon Coast, 25-foot Waves Periodically; High Winds

Published 12/19/2018 at 3:09 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Oregon Coast) - More crazed conditions are on their way for the beaches, with a slight lull over part of the weekend giving way to yet another set of rambunctious waves. (Photo of Tillamook Bay above courtesy Rick Hampton).

There is still a high wind watch for the Oregon coast, in effect through Thursday afternoon. While the high surf issues on the northern half of the coast have subsided for a bit, the southern Oregon coast is still under an advisory for high waves and big breakers return for part of Thursday and then again Sunday.

It’s likely a high surf warning will be issued over the weekend because of another set of 25-foot waves.

Later on Wednesday night and into the next afternoon, the National Weather Service (NWS) said to expect south winds of 30 to 45 mph and gusts up to 70 mph. The strongest winds are likely in the morning.

“A High Wind Watch means hazardous high wind conditions are favorable in and close to the watch area in the next 12 to 48 hours,” the NWS said.

This comes a little more than a day after heavy winds and surf battered the coastline, knocking down numerous trees, including one onto an RV in the Lincoln City area, while another family in Yachats reported having their doorway mostly blocked by a fallen tree. Nearly 30-foot waves caused many beaches to be closed, including the normally wide open D River access in Lincoln City, where surf had brought up large, dangerous objects onto the steps of the parking lot.

On Thursday, combined seas will be up around 25 to 28 feet with a fairly long dominant period of 15 seconds, which means more high surf warnings will likely be issued. They’ll begin to rise later tonight. Friday and Saturday see a slight lull in wave height, but still at a fairly dangerous 15 to 17 feet. Sunday sees another spike with over 20-foot waves and Monday will be closer to 25 feet in many areas. Use extreme caution when on the beaches.

“Lull in the weather for Fri, but active pattern continues with another front arrive on Sat, and yet another on Sun,” the NWS said on its website (quote unedited).

Photos above courtesy Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium





