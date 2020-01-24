Central Oregon Coast History Museum Takes It Up a Notch in February

Published 01/24/2020 at 4:50 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Some new features, a new exhibit and a talk are all winter highlights at the North Lincoln County Historical Museum in Lincoln City, adding some extra flavor to the central Oregon coast’s tourism scene. (Photo: The Red Devils and Participants of the Redhead Roundup pose in the 1930s.)

The new exhibit at the museum opening on February 8 will provide a devil of a time, documenting a uniquely amusing part of central Oregon coast history.

The Red Devils group formed in Taft and Devils Lake in 1933 to promote events like “The Redhead Roundup” and the “Devils Lake Regatta.” The group created events and entertained visitors with different shenanigans, including kidnapping redheads and throwing them in the ocean or lake, holding mock weddings, and other general tomfoolery. Local businessmen had a large part in the success of tourism here in North Lincoln County, and were key in the “20 Miracle Miles Campaign.”

This Exhibit will showcase Red Devils photos, quotes from those who have experienced them, and artifacts, including a four-foot-tall parade float devil head, several Red Devil costumes, and more. This temporary exhibit will open on Saturday, February 8th and run for all of 2020.

On Saturday, February 8, the museum presents a talk by Joyce Sherman on Highway 101 and the famous McCullough Bridges, going from 2 - 3 pm. Learn how the Oregon Coast Highway was built and how fortunate the state is to have McCullough’s bridges at almost every bay and river crossing.





You’ll see a photo of the first bridge across Rocky Creek as well as McCullough’s Ben Jones Bridge across the creek, and you’ll find out how Lincoln County was created. Learn how Ben Jones, Oswald West, Conde McCullough, and Sam Reed were important figures in the building of Hwy 101.

Joyce Sherman first photographed the Yaquina Bay Bridge when she was 12, using her father’s Speed Graphic 4x5 “press” camera. They both entered photos in the State Fair later that summer; Joyce’s photo of the bridge won second place. In 1962, she and her parents pooled their money to buy a cabin and a couple of acres of Logan Creek in Roads End. After 52 years of splitting her time between Roads End and Portland she and her husband Marty became full-time Roads Enders in 2014. Joyce is an avid fisherman and owns River Graphics, which provides design and marketing for sport fishing companies.

This event is free.

The North Lincoln County Historical Museum has some new equipment to help tell the area’s stories.

Four video screens will be playing cultural and historical footage on a loop thanks to a grant from the Siletz Tribe Charitable Contribution Fund (STCCF). These video screens will play Siletz Tribe cultural film “Skookum Tillicum” in our Native American exhibit, a traditional Japanese glass fishing float video in our Japanese Glass Float exhibit, Model T footage in the museum’s Early Transportation exhibit, and Pixie Kitchen and Pixieland home videos in our Pixie exhibits.

“Many thanks to STCCF for helping to enhance our exhibits and continue to preserve and interpret North Lincoln County History,” said museum director Jeff Syrop. “These videos will be up starting in February, so come check them out.”

The North Lincoln County Historical Museum is at 4907 SW HWY 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614.









Above: Lincoln City in the '30s.

