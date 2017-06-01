New Oregon Coast Gray Whale License Plates Need Commitments

Published 01/06/2017 at 5:13 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) - The Marine Mammal Institute (MMI) at Oregon State University in Corvallis and at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport are now working to get a new Oregon Gray Whale license plate up and running throughout the state. Featuring a prominent picture of a gray whale, the proposed license plate is still just that: a proposal.

In order to get these available to the public in the first place, Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) requires a commitment from at least 3,000 Oregon vehicle owners who show their intent to purchase them.

This is much like the Wine Country plates that celebrate Oregon's wine industry, but this time it's a nod to the cetaceans that form a large portion of the Oregon coast's tourism industry.

These special plates will cost $40 more than regular plates to start off with and at renewal – just as any of the specialized plates available to Oregonians. But these are more than a celebratory nod to Oregon coast whales: the MMI actually receives some of this money to help it fund the research, student training and public education about these spectacular beasts. $35 of that extra $40 for each plate issued goes to the MMI.

Among the other functions of the MMI are helping to clear the beaches of deceased or injured creatures that wash up, such as whales or sea lions. This, in turn, not only aids research but helps keep Oregon coast beaches safe from the diseases these carcasses can spread.

To indicate your interest, go to the link here and fill out the form.

This is a non-binding commitment, but the MMI said it would hope that your interest be serious as they initiate this process. You personal information will not be shared.

“At the present time it appears you will be able to replace your plates without paying for a new registration cycle,” the MMI said in a press release. “So if you have plates that are good for 2–24 months, your new tags will reflect that valid registration period (and your old plates will no longer be valid).”

The MMI hopes to have the plates available by the middle of 2017. When it comes time to fund these new plates, the group will be needing at least 3,000 firm orders. At that time, you will pay DMV a $40 voucher for the future plates. Receiving these commitments will dictate how soon DMV can beging making the plates.















Photos below courtesy Seaside Aquarium and Tiffany Boothe







