N. Oregon Coast History, Holidays: Cannon Beach, Lewis 'n Clark, Pearl Harbor

Published 11/21/2016

(Seaside, Oregon) – There are plenty of holiday and historical happenings on the north Oregon coast in Seaside and Cannon Beach. While Seaside gets firmly entrenched in the season (see that article here), it also takes a look at Lewis and Clark and honors the memory of those fallen in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1942. Meanwhile, Cannon Beach has just announced its thick lineup of events for Haystack Holidays.

At the end of the month, one spot known for microbrew beer crafting will dig deep into the history of Lewis and Clark and ask how they were connected to the War of 1812.

It's part of the History & Hops free local history lecture series, always taking place at the Seaside Brewing Co. This one happens at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, located at 851 Broadway. Due to Thanksgiving, this month’s date has been adjusted.

When thinking about the Lewis and Clark expedition, the War of 1812 does not usually come to mind. Lorna Hainesworth, self described Ambassador and National Traveler, will present share her research and findings about Lewis and Clark Expedition’s Corps of Discovery members and others closely associated who had significant life experiences during the War of 1812. She uses illustrations and contemporary maps to describe events of the war and shows current-day photographs of some of the places where members of the Lewis and Clark Expedition were known to have served. A paper on the subject will be available to the attendees. Hainesworth has presented at many historical societies and events across the country.

History & Hops is a monthly series of local history discussions put on by the Seaside Museum.

On a more somber note, Seaside always remembers the bombing of Pearl Harbor on December 7. This year it happens at 9 a.m. and it is free.

Join others as they pay tribute to the more than 2300 people lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor on that date in 1941. Participants will gather at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center and proceed to the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge on 1st Avenue over the Necanicum River for a wreath laying ceremony.

The time for this event is subject to change, so you may want to call the Seaside Visitors Bureau just before the event at 888.306.2326.

When November rolls around, the north Oregon coast town of Cannon Beach dives headlong into the holidays with a series of events that fill that month and December. This year's Haystack Holidays includes highlights such as Mimosa Madness, the town's refreshing alternative to the craziness of Black Friday; the downtown Lamp Lighting Ceremony, a long-time local tradition; and a holiday concert featuring premier Northwest a cappella group The Coats. Cannon Beach creates a distinctive holiday shopping season that's also a coastal getaway, all set in a picturesque village lit up festively with the sound of the sea often still audible while browsing.

Visitors can get their shopping done during Mimosa Madness on November 25, featuring shopping deals at participating retailers, adult beverages and the opportunity to have purchases gift-wrapped at the Cannon Beach Library. Shoppers will find gifts throughout the town including everything from local chocolates, wine and spirits to fashions designed locally, gear for pets and treasures from shipwrecks. Art enthusiasts can find numerous galleries.

Other Haystack Holidays highlights include a variety of local traditions and even theater performances. Visitors can catch a performance of It’s a Wonderful Life at the Coaster Theatre throughout the season, listen to the Cannon Beach Chorus’ Holiday Concert on December 9 or participate in a wreath-making class at the Cannon Beach Chamber. Partake in the Holiday Tea at the Library and then walk over to Sandpiper Square for the popular Lamp Lighting Ceremony on December 3.

Cannon Beach will cap off Haystack Holidays this year with a performance by popular a cappella group The Coats at the Coaster Theatre on December 28. With an intensely arranged, comedic and interactive performance that blends music and laughter, The Coats have toured nationally and performed for the President of the United States and alongside the likes of The Beach Boys, Trisha Yearwood and Eddie Money. (503) 436-2623 or visit: www.cannonbeach.org. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Seaside Virtual Tour, Map - Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map.











