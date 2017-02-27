Oregon Coast's Lincoln City Releases Striking Promo Video

Published 02/27/2017 at 4:49 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The latest in a pleasant run of Oregon coast promotional tourism videos has just been released into the world, as the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau (LCVCB) hops into the game with a set of stunning visuals that go hand-in-hand with its “Seven Miles of Smiles” marketing campaign. The video was released on February 23 but was carefully crafted over the past year.

With production by now-legendary Cody Cha Photography, the video roams over iconic Lincoln City outdoor attractions such as Cascade Head, Drift Creek Falls, Finders Keepers and plenty of gorgeous beach scenes in various spots. Scott Humpert, Marketing Manager of the LCVCB, worked closely with Cha on the production, and was nearly ecstatic over finally being able to let the world see it.

"This new video is, in essence, a love letter to Lincoln City," said Humpert. "We hope it is the first in a series of videos highlighting the essence of Lincoln City as we begin to reframe the conversation about our destination. We are extremely privileged to have Cody Cha in our community to beautifully bring everything to life, creating a high level of inspiration, which provides a cornerstone for our marketing campaign. We are extremely proud of what Lincoln City has to offer, and this video reinforces why this area is such a great place to live, visit and play."

There is plenty of jaw-dropping drone footage of the central Oregon coast hotspot, showing the area from an aerial point of view in often striking composition. Some particularly memorable moments happen in the estuaries just east of the highway, where curving waterways are twisted into graceful moving curls by the motion of the camera. Scenes of the very northern end at Wizard Rock are also amazing, showing off a section of Lincoln City not normally seen.

Perhaps most impressive is the timelapse of the Aurora Borealis on the northern horizon of this part of the Oregon coastline, as it flickers and dancers in wild colors just over the top of Cascade Head. Cha is known for his elegant and adept captures of the northern lights on the Oregon coast.

In 2016, the LCVCB began its new approach to marketing itself with the tagline of "Seven Miles of Smiles." That phrase was the result of careful research and study conducted by the LCVCB, focusing on Lincoln City's primary attraction: it’s seven miles of soft, sandy beach. The campaign launched in the spring of last year and was a resounding success with visitors. The new video is the culmination of the campaign and encourages visitors to "Come Find Your Smile."

The "Seven Miles of Smiles" video can be viewed on OregonCoast.org. Visitors can also view and share it on social media. View it on Lincoln City's Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnCityOregon), Twitter (@LincolnCityOR), Instagram (@LincolnCityOR) or YouTube (YouTube.com/VisitLincolnCity) accounts.

For more information about Lincoln City's "Seven Miles of Smiles," see OregonCoast.org.



















