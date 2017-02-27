Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast's Lincoln City Releases Striking Promo Video

Published 02/27/2017 at 4:49 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Oregon Coast's Lincoln City Releases Striking Promo Video

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The latest in a pleasant run of Oregon coast promotional tourism videos has just been released into the world, as the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau (LCVCB) hops into the game with a set of stunning visuals that go hand-in-hand with its “Seven Miles of Smiles” marketing campaign. The video was released on February 23 but was carefully crafted over the past year.

With production by now-legendary Cody Cha Photography, the video roams over iconic Lincoln City outdoor attractions such as Cascade Head, Drift Creek Falls, Finders Keepers and plenty of gorgeous beach scenes in various spots. Scott Humpert, Marketing Manager of the LCVCB, worked closely with Cha on the production, and was nearly ecstatic over finally being able to let the world see it.

"This new video is, in essence, a love letter to Lincoln City," said Humpert. "We hope it is the first in a series of videos highlighting the essence of Lincoln City as we begin to reframe the conversation about our destination. We are extremely privileged to have Cody Cha in our community to beautifully bring everything to life, creating a high level of inspiration, which provides a cornerstone for our marketing campaign. We are extremely proud of what Lincoln City has to offer, and this video reinforces why this area is such a great place to live, visit and play."

There is plenty of jaw-dropping drone footage of the central Oregon coast hotspot, showing the area from an aerial point of view in often striking composition. Some particularly memorable moments happen in the estuaries just east of the highway, where curving waterways are twisted into graceful moving curls by the motion of the camera. Scenes of the very northern end at Wizard Rock are also amazing, showing off a section of Lincoln City not normally seen.

Perhaps most impressive is the timelapse of the Aurora Borealis on the northern horizon of this part of the Oregon coastline, as it flickers and dancers in wild colors just over the top of Cascade Head. Cha is known for his elegant and adept captures of the northern lights on the Oregon coast.

In 2016, the LCVCB began its new approach to marketing itself with the tagline of "Seven Miles of Smiles." That phrase was the result of careful research and study conducted by the LCVCB, focusing on Lincoln City's primary attraction: it’s seven miles of soft, sandy beach. The campaign launched in the spring of last year and was a resounding success with visitors. The new video is the culmination of the campaign and encourages visitors to "Come Find Your Smile."

The "Seven Miles of Smiles" video can be viewed on OregonCoast.org. Visitors can also view and share it on social media. View it on Lincoln City's Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnCityOregon), Twitter (@LincolnCityOR), Instagram (@LincolnCityOR) or YouTube (YouTube.com/VisitLincolnCity) accounts.

For more information about Lincoln City's "Seven Miles of Smiles," see OregonCoast.org. - Where to stay in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours More Lincoln City below.







More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 


 


Coastal Spotlight

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details