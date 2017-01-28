Oregon Coast Antique Week Boasts Treasures and 100s of Glass Floats

Published 01/28/2017 at 10:29 PM PDT - Updated 01/28/2017 at 10:39 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Dust off your oldest belongings and sharpen your shopping skills, as one Oregon coast town takes a trip back in time and it's bringing you along for the ride. February 11 through 20 is Lincoln City Antique Week, a ten-day extravaganza where essentially the entire town becomes a massive antique store and sale. Treasures will abound, and participating antique retailers will have special deals and discounts during the citywide event.

Antique Week features over 100 antique dealers from over a dozen retailers in Lincoln City. Collectors can take advantage of deals and discounts during Antique Week while discovering treasures of all types. From art, to books and furniture, there are a variety of items to adorn your home or add to your collection. It is no wonder that Lincoln City was once declared to be one the "Ten Best Undiscovered Antique Destinations in the Country."

This year's theme is “Communities Sewn Together,” and through that you can earn fabulous prizes during the week by participating in the Quilt Quest Treasure Hunt. Get your sleuthing cap on and search for quilt squares at various retails shops in the central Oregon coast hotspot. Collect all seven stamps and be entered to win prizes such as a weekend getaway to Lincoln City, antique glass floats and glass hearts. Pick up a map and entry form from the Visitor Information Center, Chamber of Commerce or from many of the antique stores in Lincoln City. The map is also available for download at OregonCoast.org.

An especially engaging stop during Antique Week will be the North Lincoln County Historical Museum. Not only can you learn about Lincoln City's past and the history of glass floats, the museum will also have a special antique quilt exhibit to enjoy.

The Lincoln City Cultural Center will be hosting an appraise-a-thon on Wednesday, February 15 from 5 - 8 pm, where you can have your treasures appraised by a panel of experts for only $5 per item. The event will also include a silent auction and food and beverage for sale.

For those smitten by the glass float drops in Lincoln City, the weekend will also feature a special drop of the glass art pieces around the beaches. It's another kind of treasure to look for. From February 11 through February 20, there will be 300 antique Japanese glass floats carefully hidden during daylight hours between the high tide line and the embankment on the beach. For the romantics, on February 11 and 12, look for 14 heart-shaped paperweights, which will be lovingly placed along Lincoln City's seven miles of shoreline. Search the beach for a glass art piece worthy of a Valentine's Day gift.

If you happen to find one of these glass treasures on the beach, make sure to share your photos of them via Facebook at Facebook.com/LincolnCityOregon, on Twitter using the tag @LincolnCityOR or on Instagram using @LincolnCityOR and #FindersKeepersLC.

These special glass drops are part of Lincoln City's popular Finders Keepers promotion. From mid-October through Memorial Day, mysterious volunteers called Float Fairies hide hand-made glass floats along the beach in Lincoln City. The glass art pieces are carefully hidden between the high tide line and the embankmen - where they wait to be found. If you find one, you keep it.

For more information about Antique Week or Finders Keepers, please visit OregonCoast.org or call 800-452-2151.





















