Mystic, Ethereal and Yet Woodsy: Inn at Manzanita, N. Oregon Coast

Published 04/04/2019 at 7:55 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Manzanita, Oregon) – So much to Manzanita, and yet so little time.

Paradoxically, the town is an Oregon coast hotspot that’s a little hidden. There’s a lot that’s well known, and a lot that isn’t. Most obvious: magnificent Neahkahnie Mountain hovers over it, as about seven miles of beach spread southward to the tip of Nehalem Spit. But in between are pockets of little delights a bit off the beaten path.

The Inn at Manzanita is one of those unique, dazzling romantic spots that many don’t know about in this ruggedly individualistic village. It's small enough that they don't need a constant stream of publicity to keep the "no vacancy" sign up most of the time.

"Exclusive" could be the operative word here, except that it has a rustic, backwoodsy quality, imperceptibly fused with its upscale vibe. Wood-shingled and tucked away in a host of foliage, with the murmur of the waves well within earshot, there's something a little dreamlike about this setting.

There are four separate buildings for the Inn, which have different styles on the inside - while all definitely looking as if they belong together from the outside.

Hop up the wide steps made of wood frames and concrete, you can step into the main facility or to a second, neighboring structure. Along the way, rainforest cover keeps you company. Take a right to head to the charming secondary building of wood and stained glass and you'll pass a small rock garden with a burbling waterfall: positively soothing. Perhaps even enlightenment can be achieved by loitering here. Or maybe you'll spot a gnome.

This north Oregon coast beauty was spearheaded about 20 years ago by a former California couple named Nancy and Mark Mansfield. A couple of owners later, in recent years the tradition of rustic and finery is continued. The garden has shifted its look a bit, and other refinements and refurbishments have taken place. Formerly an adults only hotel, the Inn at Manzanita several years started including kids, much to the delight of its loyal patronage.

Sparkling clean rooms with cozy, upscale appointments are much of the draw here. Each has its own character. Many are pet friendly, and some have partial ocean views of that engaging beach only a block away. Perhaps one of its more cajoling possibilities is lounging in the sun on those balconies that face the sea, as it murmurs with a muted roar in the distance.

Fireplaces and luxurious robes help round out the cushy experience.

Rooms and suites have names like Mariner, Beachcomber, Explorer or Woodsman. Some are small and geared towards the hand-holding crowd: these sleek, woody interiors and hot tubs indeed ooze romance. Others are larger with families in mind, such as the Neahkahnie Penthouse Suite that boasts three bedrooms and a gourmet kitchen.

While the place is smack dab in the heart of the most bustling part of Manzanita, you wouldn’t know it. That coastal rainforest keeps you secluded, and it seems to funnel in only the sound of the waves much of the time.

After all, it’s those waves that are the real attraction here – the entire raison d’etre for the Inn at Manzanita. 67 Laneda Avenue Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-6754. Website here. - Lodging in Manzanita, Wheeler - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours - More photos below:





















