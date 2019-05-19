Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Small Earthquake Just Inland on Oregon Coast Felt By a Few

Published 05/19/2019 at 4:53 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Small Earthquake Just Inland on Oregon Coast Felt By a Few

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; Incredible specials now
In Cannon Beach:
Deals in full force now
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Fantastic Deals for Winter
In Lincoln City:
Deals on rooms everywhere
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials abound
In Newport:
Specials and deals like crazy
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Many specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A small quake rattled the central Oregon coast Sunday morning, this time happening just a bit inland, east of Lincoln City. The quake occurred at 9:23 a.m. and was a magnitude 3.6, which is just barely large enough to be felt. (Above: graphic courtesy Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.)

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network received some 53 responses to the quake from people who felt it. Most were in and around the Lincoln City and Rose Lodge area; the rattler occurred just slightly east/southeast of Rose Lodge, which is several miles east of Lincoln City on Highway 18.

A handful of other responses came from further inland, including areas around Corvallis and in Yamhill Wine Country. There were slightly more reports of it being noticed in Newport and Waldport, one near Yachats and up as far as close to Pacific City.

The inland earthquake happened at a depth of 26.3. No reports of damage were received.

Meanwhile, another small quake happened off the Oregon coast on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. - a magnitude 4.2 quake that was 125 miles west of Bandon. There was one report of that being felt, according to the network.

These offshore quakes come from a network of faults that run parallel to the Oregon coast, stretching some 600 miles long along the western U.S., called the Cascadia Subduction Zone.

The region experiences about 20 or more quakes and clusters of quakes per year.

Measurements of earthquake magnitudes are extremely wide, although the increments may appear small. A 7.0 is 1,000 times bigger than a 4.0, according to the USGS. But it is 31,622 times stronger in its release of energy.

Keep an eye on Oregon coast quakes: Oregon, Coast Earthquake Updates - Live Data Oregon, Washington, California, Tsunamis

Lodgings in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours




Above: Highway 18. More Lincoln City below:





 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Pacific City's Headlands Lodge A Unique Take on Oregon Coast Pampering
Artful, striking architecture and the upscale meet the crazed chaos of nature
Killer Whale Sightings Lead to Revelations About Oregon Coast Transient Orcas
The sighting seems to have revealed something significant about this rather mysterious group of killer whales. Science
Small Earthquake Just Inland on Oregon Coast Felt By a Few
The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network received some 53 responses to the quake. South coast, sciences, Lincoln City
Pacific City's Two Wonder-Inducing Neighbors: Where the North Oregon Coast Be...
One is a tiny town; the other a wowing beach of otherworldly sights. Neskowin, Winema
Forest Preserve on N. Oregon Coast Opens, Featuring Tallest Cedar in State
A new nature preserve at Rockaway Beach officially opens up its boardwalk on June 15
Weird and Wonderful Above Oregon Coast, Portland: Milky Way Gone, Meteors
Astronomy: Tail end of a meteor shower, Milky Way missing. Weather
Washington Coast Travel Guide
Guide to Washington Coast: updated articles, travel news, tourism updates
Steampunk-Influenced Fun in Newport: Jules Verne Meets Oregon Coast Aquarium
Where the oceanic meets steampunk: this is the new perspective on tropical marine life.

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details