Small Earthquake Just Inland on Oregon Coast Felt By a Few

Published 05/19/2019 at 4:53 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A small quake rattled the central Oregon coast Sunday morning, this time happening just a bit inland, east of Lincoln City. The quake occurred at 9:23 a.m. and was a magnitude 3.6, which is just barely large enough to be felt. (Above: graphic courtesy Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.)

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network received some 53 responses to the quake from people who felt it. Most were in and around the Lincoln City and Rose Lodge area; the rattler occurred just slightly east/southeast of Rose Lodge, which is several miles east of Lincoln City on Highway 18.

A handful of other responses came from further inland, including areas around Corvallis and in Yamhill Wine Country. There were slightly more reports of it being noticed in Newport and Waldport, one near Yachats and up as far as close to Pacific City.

The inland earthquake happened at a depth of 26.3. No reports of damage were received.

Meanwhile, another small quake happened off the Oregon coast on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. - a magnitude 4.2 quake that was 125 miles west of Bandon. There was one report of that being felt, according to the network.

These offshore quakes come from a network of faults that run parallel to the Oregon coast, stretching some 600 miles long along the western U.S., called the Cascadia Subduction Zone.

The region experiences about 20 or more quakes and clusters of quakes per year.

Measurements of earthquake magnitudes are extremely wide, although the increments may appear small. A 7.0 is 1,000 times bigger than a 4.0, according to the USGS. But it is 31,622 times stronger in its release of energy.

Keep an eye on Oregon coast quakes: Oregon, Coast Earthquake Updates - Live Data Oregon, Washington, California, Tsunamis

