Holiday Celebrations Nixed on Oregon Coast, Silver Falls

Published 11/25/20 at 7:55 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Coos Bay, Oregon) – The pandemic continues to wreak some amount of havoc on Oregon’s state parks. One favorite destination on the southern Oregon coast will be closed until December 2, while another big state park cancels its holiday event. (Above: Shore Acres State Park during its usual holiday lights)

On the Oregon coast, the formal formal garden area within Shore Acres State Park is through the end of day December 2, 2020. The rest of the park remains open including the viewpoint and trails outside the garden area. The annual Shore Acres Holiday Lights event usually scheduled from Thanksgiving to New Year’s and held in the garden was canceled earlier this year because of the ongoing pandemic.

The garden closure is in response to the latest direction issued by Governor Kate Brown’s temporary freeze executive order. It is possible the closure will be extended past December 2, depending on future executive orders.

More information about Shore Acres State Park is available at this link. The $5 parking permit remains in effect.

Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) said that if you visit this park or any other state park and wayside, please be respectful to everyone, wear a face covering, limit social gatherings (including outdoors) to no more than six people and two households, and maintain at least 6-feet physical distance from anyone not in your household.

Farther into the Willamette Valley, the annual Christmas Festival at Silver Falls State Park is canceled for the safety of visitors, volunteers and park staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The festival is a well-loved and well-attended tradition for many Oregonians,” said Guy Rodrigue, park manager for Silver Falls State Park. “Many of the crafts and other family events are held indoors and this year there was no practical way to maintain physical distancing and public gathering requirements.”

Rodrigue added that everyone is looking forward to hosting the festival in 2021.

The park and the Friends of Silver Falls Nature Store remain open, although some trails and roads in the southeast corner of the park are closed because of the wildfires earlier this fall. For the latest information, visit the Silver Falls State Park web page.

Oregon Coast Hotels in these areas - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours





















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted