Haystack Rock Awareness Program Back on N. Oregon Coast Beaches

Published 02/02/2019 at 12:03 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) - As of this week, the north Oregon coast has a legendary favorite back in action. The Haystack Rock Awareness Program (HRAP) is back at the beach for its 34th season. Over the years, it’s educated over one million visitors and tens of thousands of students, with a mission to protect, through education, the intertidal and bird ecology of the Oregon Marine Garden and Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge at Haystack Rock. (HRAP photos courtesy HRAP).

You can find them around the famed rock structure every day during low tide, from February 1 through to the end of October. There, Rocky Shore Environmental Interpreters will be on the beach to educate visitors about the tidepool and bird life found at Haystack Rock. Since low tide is at a different time each day, you’ll need to check the HRAP schedule at http://www.ci.cannon-beach.or.us/HRAP.

These informative outdoors sessions are free, with the angle of public education changing with each season. Much of this depends on the arrival and departure of various animals, like the striking and very popular tufted puffins in April. There will be bird scopes, aquaria stations, an interactive visitor table, and many other fun and exciting educational opportunities offered throughout the season.

The north Oregon coast stalwart returns with old favorites and some new special events. Every second Saturday, June through September, the program is offering free family-friendly beach crafts in front of Haystack Rock. Their week-long day camps for kids will return during the summer months.

Another special event has a famed movie tie-in: a booty hunt on Goonies Day, June 7. Also look for the Nudibranch Safari on May 11, which digs into the wildly colored and beautifully strange creatures that live in tidepools. In partnership with the Cannon Beach Arts Academy, there will be various workshops integrating conservation and art. All activities are weather permitting and subject to change.

Follow HRAP on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/Haystackrockawarenessprogram) to stay up-to-date on pop-up workshops and activities throughout the season.

HRAP is also looking for volunteers and welcomes people of all ages. This can be a fun family activity, said HRAP spokesperson Kari Henningsgaard.

“Volunteers participate in a variety of activities on the beach, behind the scenes, and making jewelry,” she said.

Call 503-436-8079 for more information.

