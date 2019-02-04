Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast Travel Tips: Gas Prices Move Upwards Above $3

Published 04/02/2019 at 8:54 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Oregon Coast Travel Tips: Gas Prices Jet Upwards, Above $3

(Portland, Oregon) – It’s not good news for those who make frequent trips to the Oregon coast. Gas prices in Oregon have soared upwards in recent weeks, and for the first time since last year – after a long drop – the average is over $3 a gallon.

According to the Portland office of AAA and spokesperson Marie Dodds, drivers are likely getting sticker shock this week.

“Pump prices are shooting up across the country due to tightening supplies,” she said. “For the week, the national average adds a nickel to $2.70 a gallon. The Oregon average jumps seven cents to $3.06. It’s the first time the Oregon average has climbed above $3 since mid-December of last year.”

Along the Oregon coast, gas prices are always five to ten cents higher because of supply transportation costs. In Seaside, Gas Buddy has prices at $3.09 and $3.19 per gallon as of April 2.

Dodds said the national average has climbed 44 cents since the start of the year, while Oregon has added 12 cents.

“Gasoline stocks have been consistently decreasing since early February, putting upward pressure on pump prices that is likely to continue for the coming weeks,” Dodds said.

The West Coast continues to have some of the most expensive gas prices in the nation with most of the region’s states landing on the top 10 most expensive list. California is again the most expensive in the U.S. for the second week in a row, while Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, and Alaska follow close behind.

All prices in the U.S. shot upwards this past week.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA), gasoline stocks fell by 200,000 bbl from the previous week and now sit at 31.1 million bbl. Stocks are approximately 1.5 million bbl lower than this time last year, which could cause prices to spike if there is a supply challenge in the region this week.

Oregon Coast Lodgings in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours



 



More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Oregon Coast Travel Tips: Gas Prices Move Upwards Above $3
Drivers are likely getting sticker shock this week. Sciences
Remarkable Shades of Oceanside: Oregon Coast Photo Essay
Spring sights and vibrant colors. Travel tips, kids
Oregon Coast Whale Sightings Stellar, Including Stunning Orca Encounter
Up and down the shoreline the reports are many and spectacular. Sciences
Where to Catch the Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week Live Streams
Whales and simply more whales
NW 26th St. Access at Lincoln City: a Little Oregon Coast Treasure
A few unique features, and it's a bit of a treasure hunt to find. Travel tips
State Officials Urge Safety Tips for Oregon Coast Spring Break
With those crowds, revelers and beach explorers comes a new wave of safety tips
Lots of Whales, Gooey Waves, Glowing Beaches, Glass Floats: Oregon Coast Spri...
This spring break is chock full of action. Kids, travel tips, lodging
Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week Begins Soon, Includes Live Stream
Spring Whale Watch Week festival of cetaceans returns March 23 through 31
Orcas Spotted Along Oregon Coast; Gray Whales Kicking Up Numbers
Two separate reports came in; probably heading for Columbia River
Sudden Closure of N. Oregon Coast Razor Clamming Just One Week After Reopened
State officials will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month. Science, travel tips, kids
Depoe Bay Scenic View Area a Stunning, Even Vibrating, Oregon Coast Wild Spot
Sometimes the best beaches of the Oregon coast are not beaches at all. Travel tips
Pacific City, Oregon Hotels Guide: Lodging, Rentals, Inns, Motels
Unique travel tips on where to stay in Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar, hotels next to Cape Kiwanda
Changes in Central Oregon Coast Lodging Industry: New Owners, New Vacation Re...
New home for A1 Beach Rentals in Lincoln City; The Whaler in Newport has a new owner
Driving Through Manzanita, Nehalem Bay - An Insanely Cool N Oregon Coast Auto...
Still much to appreciate via an auto tour of Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler. Travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details