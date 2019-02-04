Oregon Coast Travel Tips: Gas Prices Move Upwards Above $3

Published 04/02/2019 at 8:54 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Portland, Oregon) – It’s not good news for those who make frequent trips to the Oregon coast. Gas prices in Oregon have soared upwards in recent weeks, and for the first time since last year – after a long drop – the average is over $3 a gallon.

According to the Portland office of AAA and spokesperson Marie Dodds, drivers are likely getting sticker shock this week.

“Pump prices are shooting up across the country due to tightening supplies,” she said. “For the week, the national average adds a nickel to $2.70 a gallon. The Oregon average jumps seven cents to $3.06. It’s the first time the Oregon average has climbed above $3 since mid-December of last year.”

Along the Oregon coast, gas prices are always five to ten cents higher because of supply transportation costs. In Seaside, Gas Buddy has prices at $3.09 and $3.19 per gallon as of April 2.

Dodds said the national average has climbed 44 cents since the start of the year, while Oregon has added 12 cents.

“Gasoline stocks have been consistently decreasing since early February, putting upward pressure on pump prices that is likely to continue for the coming weeks,” Dodds said.

The West Coast continues to have some of the most expensive gas prices in the nation with most of the region’s states landing on the top 10 most expensive list. California is again the most expensive in the U.S. for the second week in a row, while Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, and Alaska follow close behind.

All prices in the U.S. shot upwards this past week.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA), gasoline stocks fell by 200,000 bbl from the previous week and now sit at 31.1 million bbl. Stocks are approximately 1.5 million bbl lower than this time last year, which could cause prices to spike if there is a supply challenge in the region this week.

