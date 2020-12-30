Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Washington and Oregon coast in for frothy, dangerous weekend; S. coast warning now

Published 12/30/20 at 6:45 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Washington and Oregon coast in for frothy, dangerous weekend; S. coast warning now

(Portland, Oregon) – From a surf advisory on the southern Oregon coast right now to tidal dangers over the weekend up through the entire Washington coast, the Pacific Northwest beaches start off the new year with a bang. The southern Oregon coast is under a high surf advisory through Thursday morning, and more large swells are expected to create beach hazards through Sunday on both coastlines. (Photo above courtesy Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe)

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued the advisory for the southern coast, including Coos Bay, Gold Beach and Winchester Bay.

“Breaker heights along the Southern Oregon Coast this afternoon through Thursday morning will range from 20 to 25 feet,” the NWS in Medford said. “Stay away from jetties and keep your eye to the sea.”

While that advisory expires in the morning, more warnings may be coming for the Washington and Oregon coastlines.

According to the NWS in Portland:

“Strong winds and strong westerly swell will create hazardous seas now through Sunday,” the NWS said. “Seas will build through the remainder of the week, peaking at 20 to 25 feet on Saturday. Seas are expected to subside through Sunday but still remain in the 15 to 18 foot range. High surf will impact local beaches with waves crashing over jetties and moving logs on beaches. There is an enhanced chance for sneaker waves through Sunday as waves will run up much higher than usual on all beaches.”

The Portland NWS office said gale force winds offshore and large swells will keep pounding over the weekend.

“Expect seas to stay above 20 ft through the weekend,” the NWS said.


Shore Acres State Park, Coos Bay (courtesy State Parks)

On the south Oregon coast, the NWS said seas will lower later on Thursday but will start rising again on Saturday.

“The active weather pattern into this weekend will keep the seas high and steep with multiple hazardous to smaller crafts,” the NWS said.

For the Washington coast, the NWS office in Seattle said Saturday and Sunday could see another round of even stronger storm systems offshore, driving sea swells higher and likely causing big waves on the beaches from Long Beach to La Push and beyond. The pattern will linger through most of the week.

"In addition, coastal seas are expected to rise above 20 feet over the weekend," the NWS said. "Coastal seas will be in the double digits from today through the foreseeable future for an extended period of rough seas."

See Oregon Coast Weather - Washington Coast Weather 

More Oregon / Washington coast storm waves below:





Cape Disappointment, courtesy Long Beach Wash. Visitors




