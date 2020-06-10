Four Cool, Cozy Inns of Central Oregon Coast You Likely Don't Know

Published 10/06/20 at 2:54 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Cruising southward into the central Oregon coast, the generic box hotels can become aplenty and soon easily blend into the periphery of your attention. Lost to the rousing sights and sounds of the ocean vistas you pass along the way, sometimes the inns that should stand out don't because they're tucked along the more commercialized aspects of Highway 101. Sometimes, you're missing what you truly hunger for in places to stay. (Above: Moolack Beach, Newport; home of Moolack Shores)

Time to slow down on 101 and check out four such little gems that have likely escaped your attention.

At the D River Beach Access, where the river of the same name meets the sea (most of the time, that is), this is a busy beach with plenty of sand space for everyone. There's even a few surprises, such as how even summer can bring gravel beds and thus good agate hunting. That's not just a winter thing here.

Across the street from this famed Oregon coast spot sit two fab hotels with equally fab features. These have had new life breathed into them in recent years, and unless you're looking carefully, you may not notice the outstanding new vibes that are present.





Ocean Breeze Hotel and Inn at Lincoln City sit paired together – two adorable spots for different reasons. One fascinating feature: at both you can check out if the D River exists or not. Sometimes, during long dry spells, it lowers considerably and doesn't make it past the bridge.

Ocean Breeze Hotel offers up beautiful ocean views and lake view rooms with comfy, brand new mattresses that ensure a pleasant night's stay. Spry pastels cover the exterior with gleaming whites on the interior, all the while providing glimpses of whatever mood the ocean is in or the inimitable D River as it wanders lazily past.

The entire hotel is pet-friendly, 100 percent smoke free and since it's less than a block away from the beach it's in full sight of the famous kite flying festivals as well as all that agate hunting. The modern décor gives way to many amenities that are geared towards all types of travelers. Every room is stocked with coffee makers, snack-sized fridges, microwaves and a desk. Get ready for a monstrously delicious complimentary breakfast in the morning. In the meantime, enjoy the free WIFI. The elevator is fully accessible. 070 SE 1st St. Lincoln City, Oregon. (541) 992-0063. Ocean Breeze website.

The Inn at Lincoln City first presents a soothing exterior with glistening modern edges, giving way to interiors with bold, fascinating colors. Starting with the public lobby, there's a wild, multi-colored fireplace. The hallways are decked out in a hypnotizing blue and a carpet with engaging patterns.

Yes, you can bring your pet, and like its sister accommodation across the way it's smoke-free. Centrally located, you're a quick shot to the all of Lincoln City's comely beaches, the casino, and the outlet mall is mere blocks away. Lose yourself in the smells and sights of that delicious, phat breakfast that comes with your stay.





There's riverside fun on the outdoor deck, and a firepit adds an ethereal spice to twilight or just after dark. Engage in cooking s'mores or watching kayakers and paddleboarders.

Other amenities: free WIFI, a business center, accessible elevator, large DVD library, and 24-hour lobby caters to your needs while on property. Every room comes with a coffee maker, microwave, refrigerator, flat screen TV, hair dryers, and air-conditioning. There's plenty of parking and an indoor spa. 1091 SE 1st Street. Lincoln City, Oregon. (541) 996-4400. Website here. - Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours

Farther south, between Depoe Bay and Gleneden Beach, sits the myriad wonders of Fogarty Beach, an intricate place of jagged rock features and curious sands. Ever wondered about that lovely hotel up top?

The views from The Surfrider Resort are unmatched in the area. Sitting right on a cliff over the Pacific Ocean, this hotel is a combination of restaurant and luxury resort. The Surfrider Resort is a hidden gem, coming with its own direct beach access and a restaurant with a panoramic view of all things oceanic. Whales live in the waters below the resort year-round so guests have a front row seat.

Amenities include an indoor pool and sauna, game room, business center and an event center that includes meeting facilities and event catering. Every room has a flat screen TV, WIFI, microwave, and guest laundry. The resort is pet friendly and 100 percent smoke-free. Some rooms have decks or balconies, and some have kitchenettes available. 3115 NW Highway 101, Depoe Bay, Oregon. (541) 764-2311. Surfrider website here. - Hotels in Depoe Bay - Where to eat - Depoe Bay Maps and Virtual Tours





Continue a bit farther south on the central Oregon coast and just before you get to Newport you'll encounter the Moolack Shores Inn. Sitting above the mesmerizing, fascinating Moolack Beach, you're privy to more whales (plenty of resident whales live between here and Lincoln City), and the dramatic winter storms that rip up the famed beach.

It's an historic inn, with a captivating old timey vibe that runs headlong into the future with plenty of modern touches. Shimmering polished woods and soothing whites dominate some of the interiors, and each room has a different décor and look, many with a mix of soft whites and bold, super fun colors.

Guests are treated to a private access to Moolack Beach and rooms overlook panoramic ocean vistas from this rugged, atmospheric cliff. Thirteen individually-themed boutique units are completely smoke-free, and some include spacious decks for lounging. A new firepit has is a beautiful spot to watch the sun go down over the Pacific Ocean.

Amenities include a BBQ area, WIFI, microwaves, refrigerators, TVs, private decks and fireplaces in some rooms. Just a few minutes drive to all Newport has to offer including the Oregon Coast Aquarium, the Newport Bayfront, historic Nye Beach and so much more. 8835 North Coast Highway, Newport, Oregon. (541) 265-2326. Moolack Shores Website here. - Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours









More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....





Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted