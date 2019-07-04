Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Central Oregon Coast Under Flood Watch, Along with Eugene, Willamette Valley

Published 04/07/2019 at 6:33 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Portland, Oregon) – Portions of the Willamette Valley, the Coast Range and most of the Oregon coast are under one kind of flood watch or another. Heavy rains have been hitting the western half of the state and will continue to do so through Monday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland, causing the agency to issue a variety of flood watches. (Above: stock photo, flooding along the Salmon River, courtesy The Coho hotel in Lincoln City).

The largest is in effect now through Monday afternoon, covering the southern Willamette Valley (including Eugene), the Lane County foothills, parts of the Gorge and the central Oregon coast – from Lincoln City southward. For the Siuslaw River in Lane County and Florence, there is a flood warning.

The NWS said a flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. The public should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings.

“Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop,” the NWS said.

Look for more heavy rain through the morning, especially in the Cascades and the Lane County portions of both mountain ranges. There is a sizable possibility of streams flooding and urban flooding in many towns and cities.

“Expect periods of heavy rain to continue through Monday afternoon in Northwest Oregon,” the NWS said. “Rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches have been observed in the past 24 hours. Many rivers are rising sharply, especially in Lane County. Additional heavy rain is expected this evening and overnight, with totals of 1 to 3 inches, highest in the Cascades and Lane County foothills.”

The NWS said the rivers of greatest concern are: the Willamette between Harrisburg and Albany, the Marys in Benton County, the Luckiamute in Polk and Benton counties, the Pudding in Clackamas and Marion counties, and the Middle Fork Willamette and Mohawk in Lane County.

Slides are a distinct danger in the burn areas of the Columbia Gorge, especially Eagle Creek, as those soils are more prone to softening because of the soggy conditions.

There are no such warnings or watches issued for the north Oregon coast, from about Pacific City northward. That section of the state – as well as Portland – are not experiencing the same kinds of conditions.

Highways in the Portland area have been seeing a high number of hydroplaning problems during heavy periods, however. Caution is urged there.

Meanwhile, wave height along the Oregon coast will be somewhat large on Monday at almost 14 feet at times, but then tapering off to a little over ten feet for the rest of the week. Rain continues along the entire coastline through the week, with a few breaks in the clouds here and there. Friday looks to add a little more sun before the weekend drops back into cloudier territory again. More Oregon Coast Weather,

