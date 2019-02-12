Oregon Coast Cyber Monday: Unique Beachy Finds Online

Published 12/02/2019 at 6:35 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Cyber Monday just went to the beach.

Or at least it’s about to. Finding Christmas gifts online can be an overwhelming task, but it may help to narrow it down to all things beachy. There are a variety of intriguing possibilities if you want to give the gift of the coast to your loved ones, many you probably didn’t know about.

The huge gift opportunity for the Oregon coast is the easy options for gift certificates, especially for many hotels and vacation rental agencies. Click here for how to put the Oregon coast under the Christmas tree. Most coastal restaurants offer them as well. You can order these over the phone or by the websites of your fave lodging or eatery.

However, the big, awesome secret about this is how many lodgings can get you a gift certificate at the very last minute. Did you just realize you forgot someone on your way to your relatives’ house? Call the lodging, purchase the gift certificate right there and they will send a voucher via email – or the actual gift certificate itself. You just need the email of the person on the receiving end.

Not all do this, so be sure to call and inquire.

Oregon wines are a huge a hit for gifts, and the Oregon Coast Range has plenty of them. You can purchase plenty of Oregon and Oregon coast wines right here, or another favorite is Willamette Valley Vineyards just outside Salem. In all cases, you can get wine shipped to your home – especially Oregon and Washington. If you’re gifting out of state, this may be an issue depending on the state.

Looking for the ultimate guidebooks for the Oregon coast to gift a loved one? The book series Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel has four of them out so far, and many more are coming. The books for Seaside, Cannon Beach, Lincoln City and Depoe Bay each cover every single beach access for those areas, plus a massive load of history, science and other deep details about each spot and city.

On top of it all, major revelations about seasonal activities are offered up as well as various tidbits on wild finds you can make, like the Green Flash at Sunset, hidden spots or glowing sand. These are the perfect gifts for someone who really loves the coast and wants to know more.

Looking for hoodies from the coast, vintage postcards,or memorabilia? Two outstanding online possibilities exist that no one knows about.

The Oregon Coast Visitors Association lets you show your love of the south coast, the north coast or the central coast with hoodies for each. There are hats, pins that say Oregon Coast, iron-on patches, stickers, hats and all sorts of wearable and show-offable wonders. See the OCVA page then click on "store."





At the Oregon Coast Shopping page, you can find many of those kinds of items but often discontinued or rare versions. Older, vintage coastal apparel from various towns, old post cards or posters, even curious books like an Oregon Coast Aquarium cookbook or a look at the building of Highway 101.

Truly unique even antique finds may include a 1962 postcard from Heceta Head, a 1950 postcard from Port Orford, an antique photo of the early Arch Cape tunnel and so much more (or the old post card above). The offerings change constantly. See https://www.beachconnection.net/oregon_coast_shopping_gifts/

