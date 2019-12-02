Livin' Large on Oregon Coast: Crab Feast and Hotel Anniversary

Published 02/12/2019 at 1:23 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – Two parts of the Oregon coast celebrate in grand style this month. In one case, an annual crab feast takes on Krakken-esque proportions, while another famed hotel in Pacific City celebrates its anniversary with a special package. (Above: graphic created by Crab Krack organizers).

History and food – and music – meet in the Annual Crab Krack in Newport on February 17. Starting at 4 p.m., it’s a yearly fundraiser put on by the Lincoln County Historical Society, happening at the Best Western Agate Beach Inn.

Treat yourself to a luscious fresh local Dungeness crab dinner and live jazz in the company of your friends and neighbors. Each year, crab for this event is donated by the Yaquina Bay commercial fishing community. The generosity of a long list of local restaurants and merchants also help make this annual central Oregon coast fun fest possible.

This whole crab feast includes various side dishes, an array of desserts, no-host bar, live music by the Bringetto Jazz Duo, and both a silent and oral auction.



Event proceeds will be used to complete the Doerfler Family Theater at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center. The highly anticipated theater project will be completed this spring.



The Agate Beach Inn is offering a special rate for guests attending the festivities, and reservations can be made by calling 541-265-9411, or 800-547-3310 and mentioning “Crab Krack” to get the special rate. Lodgings in Newport - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours



Tickets for the Crab Krack are available for purchase at the Burrows House and Pacific Maritime Heritage Museums. Cost for members is $45 per person, for non-members, $55. Memberships start as low as $20 a year. For more information, to purchase tickets, or reserve your table for 8, call the Historical Society at 541-265-7509.



Up the road along the Oregon coast, Pacific City’s Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa celebrates its one-year anniversary in grand style.

That’s one year of delicious ocean-to-table cuisine at Meridian Restaurant & Bar, 650 pints of Tillamook ice cream enjoyed from the pantries, 3,200 relaxing treatments and energizing workouts at Tidepools Spa & Wellness, 1,200 customized journeys with Adventure Coaches and countless happy guests. To celebrate, Headlands is inviting guests to the party with a first birthday package.





The birthday package includes:

Daily $100 lodge credit that can be used toward Meridian, Tidepools, the gift shop or pantries. Complimentary bubbles poured upon check-in. Valid Sunday-Thursday through March 14, 2019



The package can be booked online at www.headlandslodge.com/birthday or by calling 503-483-3000. (More images of these subjects below).

















