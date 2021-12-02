The Unheralded Ghost Forests of South Oregon Coast / Coos Bay in Photos

Published 02/12/21

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – They're spectacular with their intricate, even eerie appearance, but they're never talked about. Certainly not as much as their ancient “cousins” farther up the Oregon coast at Neskowin, or even those around Newport. (All photos courtesy Brent Lerwill).

CoastWatch volunteer and Charleston resident Brent Lerwill was kind of enough to send these photos along, showing a mesmerizing structure and a kind of Gothic look.

The ghost forests at Sunset Bay at Coos Bay are perhaps among the most interesting-looking of all the ancient stumps around the coastline of Oregon, and it appears they could be a little younger than many found on this shoreline, quite possibly around 3,500 years old or less.

Their origins are still the subject of some debate, but one thing is for sure: they're one of the unusual cases of Oregon coast ghost forests in that they are visible year-round. Sunset Bay's little additions to this rather trippy subsection of geology stayed hidden much of the time for decades, only appearing during winter when sand levels dropped enough. Just like those other places on the northern half, such as Newport or just south of Cannon Beach, you only saw them after lots of storm action. Then, about 10 or 15 years ago they began to be visible throughout the entire year. It just took low tides to bring them into view.

You can seen clear evidence of that kind of existence. Lerwill's photos show them with varying degrees of barnacles and other sea life growth covering them. That's a sure sign they've been out of the sand for a long time, just like Neskowin's year-round ghost forest has stumps that are pretty well colonized.





How these stands of trees became ghost forests is rather murky. The generally-accepted origin story here is that it was a quake around the year 800 that dropped the rocky platform of the bay and swallowed the trees. The problem with that is it just seems to be repeated without an actual researcher being quoted.

For a long time, until the late ‘90s or so, it was believed ghost forests along the Oregon coast were the product of some sort of massive quake that dropped the earth suddenly, then covering the forests with sand and such. In fact, most of the public still believe that, though it's been disproven. Almost all media and blogs out there have run wild with that idea, because as one geologist put it: a quake is “a lot sexier” than the slow, gradual smothering by sand that has largely been proven. See Explanations of Neskowin Ghost Forest Wrong, Say Oregon Coast Geologists

This is called encroachment, and it comes from the 2006 paper by geologists Roger Hart and Curt Peterson that's considered the expert word on the subject.





Yet with Coos Bay's Sunset Bay that encroachment idea is not so positive, either. Hart and Peterson didn't carbon-date those ghost forests, like they did those on the central and north coast. They did some carbon-dating on a set of trees hanging out from a sea cliff somewhere in the area and found them to be nearly 7,000 years old.

That leaves Coos Bay with the oldest known ghost stumps in Oregon.



Peterson, a retired geology professor from Portland State University, showed Oregon Coast Beach Connection documents from PSU's Greg Briggs, who dug core samples of the area around the ghost forests and found that remnants of forest soil to be 3,500 years old.

He added that since some fault lines and other features connect to this area, there's a lot going in the geologic record and there's no solid evidence there really was a subsidence event here in 800.

“Unlike the northern Oregon estuary core sites, most of the core sites in Coos Bay, including Sunset Bay marsh do not show simple coseismic subsidence cycles,” Peterson said.

There's some evidence of several little quake events and possibly two large and abrupt ones. Yet when Hart and Peterson dug around Sunset Bay and the ghost forest sites above it (Big Creek) one big thing did not show up, and that casts doubt that the ghost forests here were submerged by a quake.

“However, both core sites lack clear evidence of tsunami inundation in association with the apparent abrupt subsidence events,” Peterson said. “Several test core sites at the Sunset Bay shoreline showed that the submerged stumps there (in the modern beach) occurred in context with wetland peats, indicating that the Sunset marsh extended to the present Sunset Bay shoreline (south side) in prehistoric time.”

In essence, it's not clear what drowned this forest, but there's some evidence against it being a sudden drop. Conversely, Peterson said it's not other ghost forest sites on these beaches, either.

Until someone gets down and dirty and does more digging around and conducting some carbon-dating on those stumps, it could be a large quake and then again maybe it isn't. It's also not clear on the date of the quake, according to these researchers. The Coos Bay / Charleston area leaves us with a delicious little mystery and some freakishly cool stumps.

