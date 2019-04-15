Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Cannon Beach Summer Camps for Kids Liven Up N. Oregon Coast Experience

Published 04/15/2019 at 12:23 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Cannon Beach Summer Camps for Kids Liven Up N. Oregon Coast Experience

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Summer camps for kids have just been announced for the north Oregon coast – and they’re connected to the iconic Haytack Rock in Cannon Beach.

The Haystack Rock Awareness Program (HRAP) is touting the return of its popular Summer Exploration Day Camp. At these camps, kids can learn about the connection of our forests and oceans in the “Land to Sea” camp. Kids get a chance to explore the watershed and track animals in the forest reserve, to learn about clean water and adaptations of macroinvertebrates at Ecola Creek, and how to be stewards of intertidal life and bird ecology at Haystack Rock. There will be lessons about the impact of marine debris on our beaches, an introduction to our Trash Talk program, and how Oregon coast artists use marine debris as art in Cannon Beach.

The camps are led by 17-year HRAP veteran, Education and Volunteer Coordinator and intertidal expert Lisa Habecker, who will cater to all age and skill levels. These weeklong day camps will offer all kids in-depth opportunities to connect the land to the sea. Youth participants that have previously attended the Sea Star camp and older kids are invited to join the Advanced Puffin camp with different, exciting, interactive adventures and activities.

Enrollment is $150/ participant, and tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite via Facebook, HRAP’s Website or the Eventbrite website.

“We recommend reserving your spot soon as space is limited,” said Habecker.

List of Kids Camps:

June 17th – June 21st (8am-12pm): $150 -- Ages 3-5 --"Sea Squirts" Daily Camp: Explore the land to the sea in an entire, week-long ecosystem adventure in Cannon Beach.

July 15th – July 19th (8am-12pm): $150 -- Ages 6-12 --"Sea Stars" Daily Camp: Explore the land to the sea in an entire, week-long ecosystem adventure in Cannon Beach.

August 5th – August 9th (8am-12pm): $150 -- Ages 8-12 --"Puffins" Daily Camp: Explore the land to the sea in an ADVANCED LEVEL entire, week-long ecosystem adventure in Cannon Beach.

The Haystack Rock Awareness Program is in its 34th season below the north Oregon coast icon. Its main missions are to protect, through education, the intertidal and bird ecology of the Marine Garden and National Wildlife Refuge at Haystack Rock. Having educated over one million visitors, HRAP aims to provide sustainability-focused educational opportunities to a wide range of Cannon Beach visitors.

For more information, their website at https://www.ci.cannon-beach.or.us/hrap or contact Lisa Habecker, HRAP Education & Volunteer Coordinator, at 503-436-8064 or Habecker@ci.cannon-beach.or.us.

Other Aspects of Cannon Beach for Campers

Lodging in Cannon Beach - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours









