Cannon Beach's Haystack Holidays Return to N. Oregon Coast in Different Form

Published 11/30/20 at 1:55 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Somehow, the famed north Oregon coast town of Cannon Beach has figured out a safe but fun way to continue its ages-long tradition of Haystack Holidays. It’s a re-imagined set of events that began this past weekend and continue through the end of December.

Highlights for 2020 include health and safety-conscious events like a virtual stream of the annual beloved Lamplighting Ceremony, holiday wreath making classes by reservation, outside lighting and window contests, a holiday paint night, virtual storytime with Santa, and holiday foods from around the world featured at local restaurants.

Those storied and endearing specialty shops, galleries and boutiques still exist here, even with the pandemic locking down other segments of the world. You can still shop. To add more spice, you won’t find shopping malls or chain stores in Cannon Beach, and perusing for individualistic gifts is at a slower pace with the ocean in earshot as you walk these cheery streets.

Events Lineup:



Cannon Beach in Lights & ‘Name That Tune’ Window Display Contest: December 3rd – December 20th

Visit participating retailers and submit correct ‘Name That Tune’ playing cards for a chance to win a holiday gift basket. CB in Lights voting at the Chamber or on its website. Voting open through the 20th. Awards will be announced on Facebook the 21st.

Holiday Wreath Making Classes: December 5 and December 6

Get creative at the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce offering three two-hour time slots: 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. This wreath-making event even comes with an instructor, along with holiday music. Recycle last year’s ring and receive a discount. For your health and safety, a maximum of six groups per time slot. Call to make your reservation 503-436-2623. You must bring your masks. DIY kits will also be available for pick up on December 5 and 6. Order on the Cannon Beach Chamber website.

Virtual Lamp Lighting Ceremony: Saturday, December 5th

Watch the live stream of the re-imagined and famed Cannon Beach Christmas tradition on the Haystack Holidays Facebook page at 5 p.m. Just before the ceremony keep an eye out for Santa around town in the fire truck. For more details call (503) 436-2623.

Holiday Paint with Benjamin: Saturday, December 12

Instructor Ben Schlattman will walk you through a holiday creation of your very own. For your health and safety, a limit of 18 seats will be available. Held at the Chamber Community Hall at 6 p.m. For more details call (503) 436-2623.

Fireside Storytime with Santa: Saturday, December 19

Settle in (virtually) by the fireplace for a holiday story time with Santa Claus. Tune in on Facebook to watch Mr. and Mrs. Claus read jolly tales at the Surfsand Resort and type in any questions that the kids have for Santa.

Coaster Theatre Radio Hour – Streaming on December 20, 22 and 24

A radio hour rendition of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Written, workshopped, and performed by the north Oregon coast community. For more details visit www.coastertheatre.com or call (503) 436-1242.

Holiday Foods Around the World: December 27 - 30

Visit participating Cannon Beach restaurants as they feature unique food and beverage specials highlighting many different countries and cultures.

The featured artist this year is William Steidel. His lamplighter artwork was adopted by Haystack Holidays in 2019 to honor Bill’s contributions to the community and Haystack Holidays.

“His piece truly captures the spirit of the holidays in Cannon Beach,” the Chamber said in a press release.

According to Amazon.com:

“In the window of his gallery on the corner of First and Hemlock Street William Steidel can often be found. He sits behind a simple but ingenious swing-out easel, surrounded by a hodgepodge of artistic tools and paraphernalia. Here, Bill produces his particular brand of magic. He creates works of art, spins yarns, makes music, watches the passing parade of people, and delights in the view of the lush green mountains that lie in the distance.”

The artwork is featured on the town’s exclusive Haystack Holidays ornaments, available at the Cannon Beach Chamber Information Center and on its event web page. Proceeds go to support Haystack Holidays. Hotels in Cannon Beach - Where to eat - Cannon Beach Maps and Virtual Tours

