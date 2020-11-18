Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Aquariums on Oregon Coast, Washington Close for 2 to 4 Weeks

Published 11/18/20 at 6:55 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Seaside, Oregon) – In Oregon, it’s called a two-week freeze. In Washington state it has no catchy name but is simply a month-long restriction. For both the Oregon coast and Washington coast, the new orders to help stop the rapid spread of COVID-19 mean that all zoos and aquariums close.

Aquariums along the Oregon coast will be shut down for two weeks, starting November 18 and running through December 2. In Washington state and for the one aquarium on its coastline, the order is in effect from November 18 through December 14.

On the southern Oregon coast, the Charleston Marine Life Center never opened up after quarantine back in the spring. The Hatfield Marine Science Visitor Center in Newport never opened up this summer as well.

Temporarily closing will be the Westport Aquarium in Washington, Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport and Seaside Aquarium in Seaside.

Washington coast’s only aquarium, the Westport Aquarium (along with inland facilities like Seattle Aquarium), will be shut down until December 14.

However, some online features will be there to entertain. The facility wrote on its Facebook page:

“We have our online ROV building project with students and we will try to periodically share some pictures and videos of our fish and local habitats with you all during this latest shut down. We also hope to get the ribs put on the 39 foot Gray Whale Skeleton. Don't worry, the fish will get lots of love and care and feeding. We have enjoyed the visits from you all this summer and look forward to seeing you again soon. We will keep you posted about when the state will allow us to re-open.”

321 E Harbor St, Westport, WA. (360) 268-7070.

Seaside Aquarium and Oregon Coast Aquarium close for two weeks starting today (November 18).

Look for Oregon Coast Aquarium updates at www.aquarium.org.

On its Facebook page, Seaside Aquarium wrote:

“Though the Aquarium is closed, we will be doing our best to post pictures and videos of our beloved seals and other sea creatures. Stay safe and healthy and we will see you all soon.”

All restaurants on the Oregon coast are under two-week restrictions allowing only to-go orders. Hotels, beaches and most vacation rentals remain unaffected by any new restriction. Most beach areas and state parks are open. However, the maximum of six people per rental is now part of the new guidelines beause of the six-people social gathering limit in the state. More on these aquariums below;




