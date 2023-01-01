|
|Sandlake
Country Inn. Relaxation and romance are the keys at this cozy
B&B secret, hidden along the Three Capes Scenic Loop, one mile from
ocean. 1st certified green B&B on coast. Like a small luxury hotel,
with sumptuous amenities such as double Jacuzzi spa tubs, fireplaces,
bubble baths, soaps, lotions and robes, along w/ large selection of movies,
wi-fi. Private deck and a four-course breakfast delivered to your door.
8505 Galloway Rd. Pacific City, Oregon. (Less than 40 minutes from Lincoln
City) www.sandlakecountryinn.com.
877-726-3525. 503-965-6745.
|Shorepine Vacation Rentals. 39 vacation homes, all fully furnished and near the beach, 20 of which are pet friendly. Each home w/ gas or wood fireplace, bikes and helmets in the garage, cable TV, and free movie rentals. Sleeps four to 12 people. Paved walking and biking paths to beach. Access to clubhouse w/ fully equipped fitness room, pool table and entertainment center. 1-877-549-2632 or 503-965-5776. 5975 Shorepine Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. Book online - www.shorepinerentals.com
|Idyllic Beach Houses. Two lovely pet friendly vacation rental homes, close to beach. Both w/ free WiFi, DVD, eclectic libraries, DVDs, games. Guardenia Street House: nestled at edge of forest. Hardwood interiors, skylights, vaulted ceilings. Enormous wrap-around deck. Kids’ Bunkhouse. Spacious, fully equipped kitchen. Fireplace; BBQ. Sleeps 9. Pier Street House: Vaulted ceilings, second-story balcony, natural wood. DVD/Blu-Ray. Wood stove, BBQ. Deck, fenced backyard. Sleeps 10. Tierra Del Mar, Oregon (5 miles north of Pacific City). 503-662-5420. Details at www.IdyllicBeachHouse.com
|Oregon
Beach Vacations. Literally
over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive
and carefully selected to be special. There are several in the Oceanside,
Netarts, Pacific City and Tierra Del Mar areas. Also in Neskowin,
and on the north coast, with its new Cannon Beach office. Find others
in Newport and Nye Beach, as well as in Yachats, Waldport, Otter Rock,
Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, and even Rockaway
Beach. Some pet friendly. Offices in Lincoln City
and Cannon Beach. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com
|The
Cottages at Cape Kiwanda. Beautiful
beachfront upscale rentals, fully furnished, two- or three-bedroom
units. Gourmet kitchens, private balconies w/ propane grills and Jacuzzi
tubs in every unit. Hi-tech pleasures: flat-panel, high-density TV’s,
stereos, CD/DVD, cable and Ipod ports, along with hi-speed net and
video games. Luxurious robes, spa-quality soaps and heated tiles on
the bathroom floors. Convenient parking spaces and easy access to
beach. Some pet friendly. 33000 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City,
Oregon. 888-965-7001. www.kiwandacottages.com
|The
Inn at Cape Kiwanda. Legendary for
top-notch service and wide range of amenities, and steps from the
beach. All rooms w/ ocean view and decks, fireplaces, duvet covers
w/ synthetic down comforters, plush pillow-top mattresses, feather
pillows, new LCD flat-screen televisions, refrigerators, microwaves,
more. Some Jacuzzi suites and larger suites w/ 2 bedrooms. Ocean view
workout area, sizable business center for meetings and some rooms
are pet friendly. Wi-fi. 33105 Cape Kiwanda Dr. Pacific City, Oregon.
888-965-7001 www.InnAtCapeKiwanda.com
|Pelican
Pub & Brewery. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and microbrews
– all in a family restaurant w/ amazing ocean view. Begins with
breakfast (around $10), that includes a large menu of egg concoctions,
omelets, pancakes and surprises. Lunch ($9 - $11) has bundles of salads,
seafood, chowder, sandwiches, fish n chips, and pizzas, calzones.
Dinner ($10 - $20) brings fancier gourmet vibe, including salmon,
beef brisket, prime rib, chicken, pastas and seafood specialties.
Kids menu. 33180 Cape Kiwanda Drive. Pacific City, Oregon. 503-965-7007. www.pelicanbrewery.com.
