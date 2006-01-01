A Look Back at This Year's Wildest from Yachats, Central Oregon Coast

Published 12/29/2011

(Yachats, Oregon) – As annoying and cumbersome as social media can be, it certainly has shown what people react to in a much more immediate way. The following Yachats-area photos garnered the biggest reaction on Oregon Coast Beach Connection's Facebook page over the course of the year, and some simply showed some of the more remarkable moments in nature found on these always dramatic beaches.

Again, spring always provides the most awesome of sunset sights, with those thick clouds and damp air that cause the colors to do dazzling little dances. One of the more popular photographs from Yachats this year was just such a spring dusk, seen above.

Another spring day, at the fabulous Agate Cove (on the southern side of Yachats' bay), the end of the day is thick with purple. It was as if the sunset was designed by Prince.

Oregon Coast Beach Connection audiences (from the Facebook page) reacted quite strongly to this series of photos: a little beach called Cape Cove, next to Cape Perpetua. The shots themselves were not so astounding as much as the story behind them. Readers were rather shocked to learn this beach doesn't always exist: it depends on tidal conditions. Here it is in a sort of in between state. Magnificent Oregon Coast Spot Exists Only Half the Time

Tidal conditions are essential to what's happening at the famed Cook's Chasm and its rousing spouting horn. Some days of the year, the sunset hits this explosion of sea water just right and it is lit up in pinks, reds, oranges or whatever tint the sunset is firing off with.

The marine gardens here present a variety of amazing watery action, aside from the spouting horn itself.

A bit further south, edging closer to Florence, you'll find Bob Creek Wayside, where an intoxicating array of interesting objects lay in waiting, like huge tide pools, tons of sea life and a cave or two.

One of the more fascinating events of the summer was the high sand conditions around much of the coast. Here, at Beachside State Park, a bit north of Yachats, this was dramatically displayed, as a huge sandbar creates a kind of double tide line. You had to wade through the water of this initial set of waves to get to the where the ocean actually was.

Between Yachats and Florence, Neptune State Park was particularly beautiful during this summer's warm and dry spell.

Nearby, Ocean Beach Picnic Ground was also blue and crisp – but this time during December's run of remarkably dry weather. This photo caused a sizable stir on the Oregon Coast Beach Connection's Facebook as well, with many former locals fondly remembering this spot.

Then there was Yachats at night. During early summer, it presented a stunningly surreal side after dark, with the faint lights from lamps causing an eerie reddish glow on the basalt rocks and fuzzy ocean, which immediately remind you of the area's beginnings, some 45 million years ago. This was probably what the landscape here looked like before all the lava solidified into the basalt we now know.

More About Yachats Lodging.....

More About Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net