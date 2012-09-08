Oregon Coast in September: Yachats, Florence Previews

Published 08/09/2012

(Yachats, Oregon) – Now comes the sweetest season on the Oregon coast, and Yachats and Florence are no shirkers in adding to the post-summer fun. It’s called the “second summer” out there and for good reason. September not only means warmer weather but tons of engaging events in those central Oregon coast towns. (Above: between Florence and Yachats)

The listings begin with Florence and finish with Yachats.

FLORENCE

September 7-8. Pacific Northwest Model Car Show and Swap Meet. A fun event for collectors of all ages. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

September 7-9. Rods-n-Rhodies Car Show. Invitational car show. Email rodsnrhodies@gmail.com for more information. Old Town. Downtown Florence, Oregon.

September 15. Florence Indoor Yard Sale. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

September 21-22. Chowder, Blues & Brews. Award-winning chowders by local chefs, microbrews for sampling, music, dancing, and much more. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

September 28. The Eugene Ballet: “All You Need is Love.” An incredible new ballet by Toni Pimble, based on the musical legacy of the Beatles. Pre-concert talk at 6:15 p.m. Performance at 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

September 29. Florence Festival of Books. Authors and publishers book festival. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

YACHATS, WALDPORT

Nightly. Live music at the Drift Inn Restaurant and Pub. Live music from 6:30-9 p.m. nightly. 124 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4477.

Every Tuesday. Salsa Class. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Community welcome for beginners and advanced salsa dancing. Yachats Commons Multi-Purpose Room. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Waldport Farmers Market. Fresh produce, crafts and gifts. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Waldport Community Center. 265 E. Hwy 34. Waldport, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Rhythm Weavers Drumming. 7-9 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #3. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Friday. Beer tasting at the Wine Place. 4-7 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting at the Wine Place. 1-4 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

Every Saturday and Sunday. Live music at the Yachats Underground Pub. 125 Ocean View Dr. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4600.

Every Sunday. Yachats Farmers Market. Offering locally grown organic produce and plants and locally made natural crafts. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

September 1. EcoTrek at Cape Perpetua. Delve deep into topics like coastal rainforest ecology, ethnobotany, cultural history, and more. U.S. Forest Service field rangers lead two-hour guided walks. Reservations recommended. 1 p.m. Cape Perpetua Scenic Area. South of Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3289.

September 2, 16, 30. Community forum: “What Do You Think?” Politically-sensitive issues inspire us to think about the present and the future in terms of both our city and our country. The forum takes up the challenge of cultivating an informed, democratically-engaged electorate by providing an opportunity to specify issues of central concern, and to hear and ponder a variety of perspectives on those issues. 3-5 p.m. Yachats Commons. Room #3. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

September 6. Yachats Big Band. Dance to the music of this 17-piece band on the first Thursday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $5; children under 12 free. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

September 8-22. Crab Derby. Presented by the Port of Alsea. Grand prize is $500. Tickets are $10, available at the Port Office. 356 A Port St. Waldport, Oregon.

September 14. Yachats Academy. Friends of the Yachats Commons present a lecture by Dean Schrock, “Doctor’s Orders: Go Fishing.” 5-9 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

September 21. Yachats Movie Night. Friends of the Yachats Commons offers free movies. 6:30 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

September 22. Cruzin’ for Crab. With a car show, mystery walk, and MC Larry Profitt. Also vendors, a street dance, and prizes awarded for the crab derby. Waldport, Oregon.

September 28. Families Together Dinner & Reading. An evening of dinner, reading and crafts for children and families. 6-8 p.m. Yachats Community Presbyterian Church. Yachats, Oregon.

