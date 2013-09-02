|
Chance to Learn About North Coast Watershed at Potluck
(Manzanita, Oregon) – It may be Valentine's Day, but you can still show your love of nature by learning about the projects of the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council of the north Oregon coast in a fun, family-style potluck on February 14. (Above: Nehalem area)
The council has been working to improve the quality of the watershed for over a decade in that area of the north Oreogn coast, which includes Manzanita, Nehalem Bay, Wheeler, Mohler and Nehalem, plus much of the surrounding rural areas along Highway 53. During this potluck dinner event, LNWC members will be displaying information on the projects done, in progress, and those they are looking toward in the future.
“We invite anyone interested in learning about what LNWC does in the community to attend the event,” said Coordinator Chrissy Smith. “Bring a dish, bring a friend, and Join us as we celebrate our love for the watershed.”
It happens February 14, starting at 5:30 p.m., at the Pine Grove Community House, 225 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, Oregon.
This event is free. Please bring a pre-cooked dish to share as they do not have the ability to warm or cook food at this venue.
Regular business meeting and nominations of council officers will follow the dinner.
Contact LNWC for more information: 503-368-7424. Email: lnwc@nehalemtel.net
Another upcoming Manzanita highlight:
Manzanita Film Series on Saturday, February 23 and a showing of "Rivers and Tides" at 7:30 p.m. Directed by Thomas Riedelsheimer, the 2001 documentary film follows British artist Andy Goldsworthy as he creates art in natural settings using natural materials such as driftwood, ice, mud, leaves, and stones. Goldsworthy's creations are intentionally mutable works; several of them fall apart, melt, or drift away with exposure to the elements.
The film received a number of awards, including the "Best Documentary" awards of the San Diego Film Critics Society and the San Francisco Film Critics Circle.
Running time: 90 minutes. Admission is $7, refreshments will be available and a discussion follows the film. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.
