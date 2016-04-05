Tall Ships Dock on Central Oregon Coast in May

Published 05/04/2016 at 2:11 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – They're tall, they ooze history, and they're famous: having been seen in TV and films like Star Trek, Once Upon a Time, Revolution or Pirates of the Caribbean. They are the Tall Ships, a.k.a., Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain, and these authentic examples of floating history are currently in Coos Bay and will soon be in Newport.

The two sailing ships will be in Coos Bay on its boardwalk from May 4 to 16. Then, from May 18 to 31, 2016, they make port in the central Oregon coast town of Newport, for two weeks of education and adventure.

You'll find the grand vessels docked at Yaquina Bay, at the Port of Newport, 600 Bay Boulevard. There, they offer walk-on tours and sailing excursions, which include various sessions of educational programs on maritime history and the culture that surrounded this way of life. Both ships are U.S. Coast Guard-inspected passenger vessels.

Four different kinds of programs will be available, changing from day to day. These include the walk-on tours, adventure sails and the re-enactment-style battle sails.

Adventure Sails let guests help raise a sail, learn a sea shanty, or take the helm of a real tall ship, if conditions permit. Tickets for these are $47 adults, $39 children 12/under. The Evening Sails are similar to Adventure Sails, but at a lower price of $35 on Wednesdays and $45 on Fridays.

Battle Sails recreate the atmosphere and sensations of a typical 18th-century naval skirmish, coming complete with a real cannon and real gunpowder (but no actual cannon balls). Here, tickets are $75 adults, $67 students/seniors/active military, $39 children 12/under.

Walk-on tours happen on various dates and are a suggested $3 donation.

New this year is a 15 percent discount if you get tickets online. Schools get special rates as well. Call 800-200-5239 for more on that.

Both ships were built in the late '80s. The Lady Washington was built by the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport Authority and is a full-scale replica of the original Lady Washington that made history over 200 years ago. In 1788, she became the first American vessel to make landfall on the west coast of North America, done by going around Cape Horn.

That ship has been in numerous Hollywood productions.

The Hawaiian Chieftain was originally designed for cargo shipping between the various Hawaiian Islands, but with a historic flair. Builder Raymond H. Richards was highly influenced by colonial times and the trading vessels of the era.

This is the last of the stopovers on the Oregon coast this year. The Tall Ships show up in Ilwaco, Washington in early June, however. To buy tickets, view the Public Sail Schedule or call 800-200-5239. http://historicalseaport.org. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour. More on Newport below:

5/19-20: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., walk-on tours, $3 donation.

5/20: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Evening Sail, $45.

5/21-22: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., walk-on tours, $3 donation.

5/21: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Battle Sail, $38-$75.

5/22: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Adventure Sail, $39-$47.

5/22: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Adventure Sail, $39-$47.

5/24-27: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., walk-on tours, $3 donation.

5/25: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Evening Sail, $35.

5/27: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Evening Sail, $45.

5/28-30: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., walk-on tours, $3 donation.

5/28: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Adventure Sail, $39-$47.

5/29: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Adventure Sail, $39-$47.

5/29-30: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Battle Sail, $39-$75 .











More About Newport Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted