Oregon Coast Weekend Gives Way to Sunny, Summer Skies During Week

Published 06/17/2011

(Oregon Coast) – The first day of summer is right around the corner, just a tad beyond the weekend. And the Oregon coast will be following suit, just as inland cities like Portland or Eugene will be their sunny weather (above: a secret beach near Yachats basking in summer dusk conditions).

While the interior part of Oregon will be basking in true summer skies and temps in the 80’s early in the week, the coast will be a comfy and sunny 60 degrees or more.

But not before a mixed bag over the weekend – although there will be some nice minus tides to deal with during the Father’s Day weekend.

Newport

Saturday will be considerably cloudy on the Oregon coast with a 60 percent chance of rain, according to The Weather Channel. Highs will get near the mid 50s. Showers will decrease later in the evening.

Sunday will be overcast with highs increasing slightly to the upper 50’s.

Monday, things start to brighten up – just like inland – with cloudy conditions vacillating back and forth to sunny and highs in the upper 50’s.

By Tuesday, while inland Oregon gets hit with summer weather of 80-something degrees, look for seriously sunny skies on the coast and temps in the 60’s, with little or no wind.

Manzanita

The trend continues for another day. Wednesday the weather pundits are predicting partly cloudy for the coast, with a high around the mid to low 60’s.

Thursday looks to be about the same, with a slowly increasing chance of rain from there forward.

For tides, there are some minus tides to look forward to this weekend. Saturday features a small minus tide around minus a few inches around 10 a.m. (the exact time will differ depending where you are). On Sunday, another minus tide happens around 11 a.m.

See the various Oregon coast weather pages for tide tables in that particular area.

Weather may differ slightly in north coast areas like Cannon Beach or Manzanita compared to Pacific City, Lincoln City or Yachats. Tides can also differ drastically.

