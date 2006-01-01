Central Oregon Coast Hotspot Features Speakeasy Night

Published 02/14/2012

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast music hotspot known as the Lincoln City Cultural Center just got a little hotter this month. This weekend there are two “coffee concerts” happening: Seattle band Miss Rose & Her Rhythm Percolators is the spotlight on “Speakeasy Night” on February 18, and the Beard family on February 19.

The February 18 Speakeasy Night means flappers are welcome at this retro-tunes, time-tripping shindig, featuring Prohibition-era music done in an intriguing modern style. Miss Rose & Her Rhythm Percolators features Sunga Rose on vocals and ukulele, Carey Rayburn on cornet and Andrew Larsen on piano, who embrace the glitz and glamour of the Speakeasy. Songs by Gershwin, Porter, Berlin and Arlen are played with slightly new slant.

There are light appetizers and a no-host bar. This concert is one of the last events in Lincoln City’s annual Antique Week celebration. Tickets are $15 in advance (541-994-9994) or $20 on the day of show.

The February 19 show will feature piano, bell and vocal music by the Beard family – Paul and Barbara Beard, and their daughter, Paula – and solo guitar/vocal arrangements by Perry Gerber.

Paul is an accompanist, piano teacher and performer, who plays for the Lincoln City Community Chorus and in churches throughout Oregon and the coast. He was the house pianist for Portland’s downtown Meier & Frank for 11 years, and for several fine dining restaurants in the Portland and Eugene areas.

Perry Gerber

Presently, he’s the holiday pianist in the Fathoms dining room, at the Inn at Spanish Head. Paul and Barbara began playing handbells in the 1970s, and have played all over the West Coast.

Daughter Paula is a graduate of Taft High School who now resides in Eugene, where she is studying vocal music at Lane Community College. She began performing on handbells at the age of 5 - playing the only small bell that her hand could hold.

Perry Gerber s a local recording artist with 38 years of performance history on the Oregon coast.

Admission will be $10 at the door, and includes fresh coffee, hot tea and tasty desserts, provided by Strung Out on Beads and Coffee.

The Lincoln City Cultural Center offers performances, fine arts, art classes and visitor information inside the Delake School at 540 NE Hwy. 101. For tickets and information, call 541-994-9994, head to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org, or become a friend on Facebook.

