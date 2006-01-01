N. Oregon Coast October Events: Tillamook, Pacific City, Manzanita, Rockaway

Published 09/24/2013

(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) – October does not slow down much on the north Oregon coast. In the Tillamook County towns of Garibaldi, Pacific City, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Nehalem and Tillamook just keep chugging along. In fact, the Oregon Coast Railroad keeps doing just that. There's an Oktoberfest or two, live music, clog dancing and talks by writers – and more in October.

This calendar of events preview starts off with southern Tillamook County towns, followed by listings of the north county villages.

Every Wednesday. Clog Dancing. 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Rockaway Beach Community Center. 2310 U.S. Hwy 101. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. ‎rockawaybeach.net.

Every Thursday. Line Dancing. Rockaway Beach Community Center. 2310 U.S. Hwy 101. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. ‎rockawaybeach.net.

Every Saturday. Bingo. Sponsored by the Lions Club. 6 p.m. Rockaway Beach Lions Club. 268 S. Anchor St. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2199. ‎

Every Saturday-Sunday. Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad’s Fall Splendor Tours. Noon and 3 p.m. Wheeler, Oregon. 503-842-7972. www.ocsr.net.

October 5. Train trip from Garibaldi to Batterson. Take a trip on the Oregon Coast Crawler from Garibaldi all the way to Batterson. This is a seven-and-a-half hour trip, stopping for lunch, a little shopping, and photos. $98. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-292-5055.

October 5. Oktoberfest. Sausage and sauerkraut. Presale $7. At the door $8. Kids 10 and under $3. Noon-5 p.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea. 275 S. Pacific St. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

October 5. Artist Reception: Lauren Nelson. Garibaldi Maritime Museum. 112 Garibaldi Ave. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-8411. garibaldimuseum.com.

October 12. Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Dinner Train. Enjoy the beautiful Oregon coast by riding the rails behind an historic steam locomotive with views of Tillamook Bay. 4 p.m. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-842-7972. www.ocsr.net.

October 19, 20. Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Pumpkin Train. Enjoy the beautiful Oregon coast by riding the rails behind an historic steam locomotive. 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-842-7972. www.ocsr.net.

October 26. Parks & Rec Youth Halloween Costume Party. 6-7:30 p.m. Rockaway Beach Community Center. 2310 U.S. Hwy 101. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. rockawaybeach.net

October 27. Monday Musical presents “The Highwaymen.” A country musical tribute to Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, and Waylon Jennings. 2-4 p.m. Tillamook High School Auditorium. 2605 12th St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-2078.

October 27. Garibaldi Museum Halloween Party. Garibaldi Maritime Museum. 112 Garibaldi Ave. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-8411. garibaldimuseum.com.

WHEELER, NEHALEM, MANZANITA

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. Tuesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday 5-8 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Sunday. Life Drawing. This is an opportunity to practice drawing the human figure with a live model in a supportive and engaged atmosphere. The studio fee is $15 for the three hours and any experience level can join in. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hoffman House Studios Drawing Room. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

October 12. Special Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

October 13. Live music: Colleen Raney. Celtic music. Noon-6 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

October 19. Manzanita Writers Series: Whitney Otto. Author Whitney Otto reads from Eight Girls Taking Pictures. 7-9 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

October 26. Manzanita Film Series. 7:30 p.m. $7. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

