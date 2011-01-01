Rockaway's Recent Remarkable Discoveries

Published 10/24/2012

(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) – All up and down the Oregon coast, there were some captivating things happening along the beaches – and Rockaway Beach was no exception. In September and October, as those glorious “Second Summer” conditions hit their fulls stride, sand levels tweaked with the sighs you've come to know and love around here. But other surprises could be found too, depending on conditions (including the stunning, fascinating conditions that can happen with early fall storms – as above).

About 20 minutes south of Manzanita, 35 minutes south of Cannon Beach and about ten minutes north of Tillamook, Rockaway Beach sits spread out over seven miles of exquisite and pristine sands.

Many of the best sights happened not during the day, but after dark. Lake Lytle is pictured here, with its brand new dock launched over the summer. A fog hovering in the area caught and reflected various light sources and created this otherworldly moment.

A similar alien scene happened while photographing the famed Twin Rocks at night in the middle of September.

Sometimes, as darkness begins to fall, other visual treats of Rockaway Beach come to light. One of the streams cutting through the dunes reflects an ethereal bluish sky. These streams and little rivers can become quite mighty during stormier conditions, and you see the way they ravage the ground around them and keep those railroad tracks on their toes.

Another example of Rockaway Beach during one of those early fall storms – taken from the main access in the middle of town. Further proof this little north Oregon coast town is visually delicious no matter the weather.

Over to the jetties, at the very northern end of Rockaway Beach – the area known as Manhattan Beach. This borders the southern jetty of the Nehalem Bay. It's here where you can watch the town light up just after dark and cast quite the glow across the sea and landscape.

This area is where those effects of sand levels became especially apparent. Normally, the jetty looks like this – above. The tide come quite a ways in, sometimes dangerously so.

But even in early October – as seen here – sand levels stayed so high they kept the tide away this deep into the fall season. This scene shows a kind of low tide situation: an extreme low tide. But it's not. It's simply the sand keeping the water much farther out.

Rockaway Beach, like the rest of the Oregon coast, has entered the fall season, so erosion has taken this wild phenomena away. But be sure to hit these beaches after storms and you'll find a myriad of other scintillating stuff from the natural world. If nothing else, you'll see the landscape changed again.

