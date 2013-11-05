N. Oregon Coast, Cannon Beach Show Features Blues, Folk, Celtic on May 24

Published 05/11/2013

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) - The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum is welcoming back Portland musician Robert Richter on Friday May 24th, 2013. Richter is an easygoing singer, songwriter and guitarist. Who plays a blend of Celtic, blues, folk, and rock.



Richter’s credits include appearing on Tom May’s nationally syndicated radio program “River City Folk,” carried on more than 250 NPR affiliates nationwide. In addition, his music was played on the “Bob Dylan Radio Hour” heard on Sirius Satellite Network and on KUSF-FM in San Francisco.

Richter started off at the age of 12, teaching himself to play guitar with a $5 Sears Silvertone he bought from a neighbor – paid for mostly by lawn-mowing favors. Since then, Richter has become known as multi-sided guitarist and songwriter, with an affinity for nailing the genres of not just blues and folk but electrified rock and Celtic.

He regularly combines these in seamless ways, and in one song make you feel as if you've had one foot in the Mississippi Delta and the other in the green and pleasant lands of Ireland.

Richter is known for a strong and powerful voice that delivers with energy and enthusiasm, and often a sense of humor. His original songs range from the uptempo rock-a-billy blues style originated at the legendary Sun Records Studio in Memphis to Leo Kottke influenced instrumentals on slide guitar to songs with lyrics and melodies that make you think and feel.

Richter's credits also include working with Grammy nominated singer Maria Muldaur, famous for the song "Midnight at the Oasis."

Richter might even bring a surprise guest for this north Oregon coast show, said the history center in a press release. The concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and will benefit the museum. $2 children. Cannon Beach History Center & Museum. 1387 S. Spruce St. (At Sunset & Spruce). Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301. www.cbhistory.org

More about Cannon Beach below, including places to stay and the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map.

More About Cannon Beach Lodging.....

More About Cannon Beach Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted