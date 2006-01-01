|
Oregon Astronomy: Portland, Coast Can See Dance of Planets
Published
05/25/2013
Earth – and Oregon and its coast – are about to witness a rare planetary conjunction, nicknamed the “Dance of the Planets.” (Above: stars near Cannon Beach)
It will reach its climax between now and May 29, as Mercury, Venus and Jupiter get much closer to each other and appear to engage in a kind of interplanetary dance. They will come as close as within five degrees of each other – but later getting within one degree on May 28 and 29.
Then, on May 31, all three planets will align into a straight line and begin to move away from each. (Above: Manzanita)
NASA says to look to the western sky at sunset on these days – which may be a bit difficult on some days in Oregon during the next week, as the weather won't allow you to do so on every day of the week. However, this gives more reasons to check out the sunsets on the Oregon coast and keep an eye on those skies just afterward.
The best time to view these interstellar dances is a half hour to an hour after sunset.
Venus, Jupiter and Mercury are the brightest planets visible on Earth. NASA said this triple conjunction is fairly rare, with the last one having occurred in 2011. The next one won't happen until 2015. (Above: Depoe Bay)
Those in Portland and other larger Oregon cities will also get good views. NASA said these are bright enough to be quite visible even in areas where street lights can interfere with normal star viewing.
See Oregon coast weather conditions and forecasts here, including the individual predictions for Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Tillamook, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldports and Yachats.
Above: stars and sundown near Yachats.
Night scene above Newport.
Pacific City at night.
Rockaway Beach and the stars.
More about Oregon Coast Science or keep scrolling
More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....
More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....
LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles
|
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Oregon Coast Range Highways to Get Snow; Huge Waves Continue
Snow will start hitting the higher elevations around Sunday night, lasting for a few days. Weather
Oregon Coast Total Eclipse: State Parks Taking Reservations
Starting Thursday, OPRD will begin taking campground reservations for the spectacular total solar eclipse. Science, travel tips, lodging. Manzanita lodging, Oceanside lodging, Newport lodging, Lincoln City lodging
Lincoln City's Holiday Fest Kick-Off a Central Oregon Coast Favorite
One central Oregon coast town really starts to light up for the holidays on November 25 and 26. Lincoln City events
Meteor Showers, Planets, King Tides and Rare Supermoon for Oregon, Coast
Meteor shower right now, some fun planet gazing and an especially bright and close Supermoon
Oregon Coast Wildlife Right Now; Possible Northern Lights Glow
Wildlife are in abundance near the beaches and there's a chance of seeing the Aurora Borealis. Science, astronomy
Lincoln City's Glass Floats Event Reboots This Weekend After Oregon Coast Storms
The hugely popular festival of floats gets started this weekend, beginning October 22. Lincoln City events
Odd Oceanside History, N. Oregon Coast, Part 1: Roosevelt to Start Trek
Unusual constructions, high hopes, a president
A Tricky Moon for Beaches and Equinox Celebrations near Oregon Coast
Harvest Moon, two star parties this Saturday, and the autumnal equinox
How Star Trek Helped Oregon Cost Science News - and Made Me a Better Beach Bum
It helped make me much better equipped to do the job of running an online publication about the Oregon coast
Full Sturgeon Moon Tonight for Oregon Coast - Still Some Meteors
Meanwhile, there are still some shooting stars from the Perseids to look for
Where the Galaxy Comes to Life Above the Oregon Coast
The complete lack of light interference in many areas make the galaxy explode above you. Astronomy
Deliriously Delicious Surrealism Emerges After Dark on Oregon Coast
Some of the most startling and stunning aspects of this place come out after dark
The Big Dipper vs. Oregon Coast Waves: Nocturnal Beauty Contest
Other times, it's just plain fun to play amateur astronomer and chase stars, meteor showers and the Aurora Borealis
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted
|